Syxsense Appoints Jose Rangel as VP of Global Channels to Drive Unified Security and Endpoint Management Growth
Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, today announced the addition of Jose Rangel as Vice President of Global Channels. A B2B cloud and data management industry veteran, Rangel has a proven track record of building, leading, and managing vendor sales channels across the U.S. and EMEA, and will be responsible for global channel growth.
Thrive Buys Custard Technical Services to Further Expand Dedicated U.K. Services
Thrive, a premier provider of Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Managed Services, announced today that it has acquired Custard Technical Services, a leading U.K. IT support company based in Nottingham, England that specializes in managed services in the East Midlands and surrounding areas. The acquisition will enable clients of Custard, including manufacturers, charities, and insurance groups, to benefit from Thrive’s next-generation managed cybersecurity, Cloud services, and automation platform.
Laika Raises USD 50 Million for Its Compliance Platform
Laika, a provider of compliance solutions, disclosed this week that it had raised USD 50 million in a Series C funding round, bringing the total amount invested in the business to USD 98 million. Fin Capital served as the lead investor in the new funding round, with participation from other...
5 Strategies for Financial-Crime Risk Management
Businesses that expect their employees to read a thick set of policies are likely to put off the staff who are not capable enough to understand the risks they are facing, thus taking a huge risk. The financial crime risk is quite prevalent these days. No matter what the business...
CompliancePoint Collaborates with Hyperproof to Streamline Security and Compliance Operations for Customers
CompliancePoint, Inc., a leading provider of risk management services focused on privacy, data security and compliance, has partnered with Hyperproof, a leading provider of risk management and compliance automation software, to simplify security, risk, and compliance management for its customers. The power of Hyperproof’s automated platform, combined with CompliancePoint’s expertise and experience, will allow organizations to streamline risk management and compliance tasks.
42Crunch Is Now a Member of OWASP to Advance API Security
42Crunch is pleased to announce our corporate membership of the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), a worldwide not-for-profit charitable organization focused on improving the security of software. At 42Crunch we have always been inspired by OWASP’s role as an enabler of the global security professional community. Our membership allows us to support OWASP projects while also allowing us to help shape the direction of the OWASP community.
GitHub Unveils Private Vulnerability Reporting for Public Repositories
The publicly accessible code hosting service GitHub, which is owned by Microsoft, has announced the launch of a direct channel for security researchers to report vulnerabilities. With the new private vulnerability reporting feature, repository administrators can request that security researchers notify them of any vulnerabilities found in their code. Researchers...
Behavox Adds SoftBank Chief Executive Officer to Board of Directors
Behavox, the security software company that specializes in communication surveillance, today announced the appointment of Sasaki-san, Partner / Chief of Staff and Head of CEO office at SoftBank Investment Advisers. New board member Sasaki-san brings a wealth of experience in Japanese financial markets to Behavox. Sasaki-san worked as Partner, Head...
Foxit fixes a number of code execution flaws in the PDF reader
Foxit Reader, a well-known PDF viewer, has been updated to fix multiple use-after-free security flaws that could be used to execute arbitrary code. The feature-rich PDF reader offers users a wide range of functionality, including support for multimedia documents and dynamic forms via JavaScript support, which also increases the attack surface of the application. Four flaws in the JavaScript engine of Foxit Reader that could lead to arbitrary code execution have been disclosed this week by Cisco’s Talos security researchers.
