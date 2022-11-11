Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 2: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Kayce’s Vision Explained, to the Deerfield Club
Two episodes of Yellowstone in one night? That’s what dreams are made of! Entitled “The Sting of Wisdom”, this installment of Taylor Sheridan’s Western saga begins with John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) first day on the job as the Governor of Montana. Unsurprisingly to Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and his new assistant Clara (Lilli Kay), John’s first order of business is to halt Market Equities’ construction of an airport on the Dutton land. He grows increasingly frustrated as Jamie explains to him the various legal and political hoops they will have to jump through to stop the project and describes all the bridges they’ll burn along the way. It seems that political power is as tricky as John always assumed it would be.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman's Exit Has Fans in Disbelief
Len Goodman is taking his final bow on Dancing With the Stars this season. During the semi-finals, Goodman revealed that he would be retiring after Season 31. Naturally, the news has left many longtime DWTS fans pretty emotional. About halfway through Monday night's episode, co-host Tyra Banks shared that Goodman...
Prevention
‘Outlander’ Fans Can’t Control Themselves Thanks to Sam Heughan’s Instagram Announcement
Sam Heughan can now call himself a New York Times bestselling author ... again. Just a week after the Outlander star released his memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Sam took to Instagram to share a career milestone with his followers. Sharing a photo of the book cover and a screenshot from The New York Times, he announced he had made the outlet's iconic Bestseller List for the third time.
purewow.com
Demi Moore Celebrates Her ‘Milestone’ 60th Birthday by Dancing on a Plane with Her Dog
It's not every day that you turn 60 years old, and Demi Moore just celebrated her milestone birthday in style. The Ghost actress turned the big 6-0 on Friday, November 11, and she took to Instagram the following day to thank everyone for their kind wishes. “Hitting a milestone birthday...
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday
Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
purewow.com
Who Is Sarah Chalke? Details on the ‘Firefly Lane’ Star
ICYMI: Firefly Lane is returning to Netflix next month. In honor of the second—and final—installment, we did some digging into the cast to see what else they’ve starred in. And we were surprised to learn that Sarah Chalke (who plays Kate Mularkey) has a resume that speaks for itself.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ticket to Paradise’ on Streaming, In Which Julia Roberts and George Clooney Turn On Their Rom-Com Charm
Ticket to Paradise (now on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video) reunites Julia Roberts and George Clooney for the first time since (checks notes) Money Monster in (checks again) 2016? Wouldn’t think two of the biggest Hollywood superstars of the last three decades would co-headline a Movie We Forgot Existed, but here we are (their previous collabos: a few scenes together each in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and a couple of Ocean’s movies). You’d also think they’d have been cast together in a romantic comedy by now, but director/co-writer Ol Parker’s Ticket is indeed a first for the pair. Now here’s hoping it’s more memorable than their last outing.
Mariah Carey Can’t Crown Herself ‘Queen of Christmas,’ Trademark Tribunal Says
Mariah Carey suffered a setback in the construction of her Christmas empire on Tuesday, with the grinches at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denying the pop star’s application to trademark the title of “Queen of Christmas.” The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer, who was called an “inescapable” part of the holiday season by The Wall Street Journal, requested the trademark last year. It would have allowed her company, Lotion, LLC (yes, really), to slap the merry title on merchandise and albums. The move was opposed by another self-described Christmas queen, Elizabeth Chan, a holiday-themed musician whose career has been defined by the 12 Christmas albums she’s recorded—so far. Chan filed a formal protest to Carey’s application in August. In its decision, a trademark tribunal determined that Carey would not be granted the trademark, as she’d never responded to Chan’s argument. Still, a victory by default is a victory nonetheless. Reached by Page Six after the decision was announced, Chan tearfully explained, “I did this to protect and save Christmas. Christmas isn’t about one single person—it’s about everybody.” Spoken like a true queen among queens.Read it at Page Six
'The Crown' Season 5: True Story Behind the Great Windsor Castle Fire
Queen Elizabeth II said in a speech given on November 24, 1992, that the year was not one with which she would look back on with "undiluted pleasure," having experienced a number of personal setbacks which would have long-lasting impacts on the monarchy for years to come. One of the...
purewow.com
Tracee Ellis Ross Received a Personalized Gift from Kerry Washington That Honored Their Iconic TV Characters
Tracee Ellis Ross just got a very special personalized gift from her Hollywood pal, Kerry Washington. The 50-year-old Black-ish alum took to Instagram to show off her present. It turns out that Washington, who's been working as an executive producer on the new Hulu series Reasonable Doubt, decided to make a sweatshirt that highlighted Black female lawyers from TV shows.
purewow.com
King Charles Just Posed for a Stunning New Portrait—and He Looks Like a Totally Different Man
King Charles is taking on yet another important role that was previously held by his late father, Prince Philip. This week, the royal family released a brand-new portrait of the monarch, as he officially takes on the role of Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park. In the photograph, His Majesty is standing next to a giant oak tree in an open field while the sun shines brightly. King Charles looks like a whole new man in the pic and is dressed in a camel-colored suit and holding a cane in his hand.
Elle
A Timeline of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's Romance
After introducing the turbulent marriage of Diana and Charles last season, The Crown delves Diana’s romance with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) in season 5. Diana met Fayed, whose billionaire father Mohamed owned the department store Harrods, only weeks before they died together in a Paris car crash, but the short time they spent together was a source of media fascination. Dodi was born in Egypt and attended schools in Switzerland and the U.K. His mother, Samira Khashoggi, was the sister of Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. In the ‘80s and ‘90s he executive produced movies like Chariots of Fire and The Scarlet Letter and was photographed socializing with Brooke Shields and Julia Roberts.
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Screens For Hollywood Crowd -Does It Have The Stuff Of Oscars?
One of the most anticipated presumed Oscar contenders, and one of the very few remaining to debut before year-end, dropped last night with the first screening of Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Paramount’s big Christmas release, and hopeful awards magnet chose the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre for the unveiling in front of entertainment pundits, industry members, and most importantly guild and Oscar voters, a perfect venue with both sides of the massive screen bookended by those imposing large Oscar statues. In addition to the screening there was a post Q&A with Chazelle...
The Swedish Netflix drama Young Royals is getting rave reviews – and has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Dramas about royals and monarchy are all the rage on Netflix at the moment. There’s the Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte coming soon, for example, as well as a just-ordered second season of the German-language The Empress, a newly released season of The Crown — plus a just-added new season of the Swedish drama Young Royals, a rare Netflix series that actually has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment.
wegotthiscovered.com
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
purewow.com
These Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Stars Will Reunite in a New Movie
Fans are still trying to cope with the fact that Meredith Grey is leaving Seattle in Grey’s Anatomy (we need a moment ourselves…). While we’re trying to process the news, we at least have some good news on the horizon: Two former Grey’s Anatomy castmates are reuniting for a new holiday movie.
Maintaining the "Magpie Murders" main title mystery: The clues, the murders and a bird masquerade
Rule No. 1 for a whodunit: Don't give away the ending too early. That goes double for PBS' "Magpie Murders" because of its mystery-within-a-mystery format. In the series, publisher Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) discovers that the final chapter (and therefore the solution) of the murder mystery she's editing is missing. What's worse, the novel's author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill) has also died, taking all answers with him. The "Magpie Murders" opening credits sequence encapsulates this dual narrative, traveling between the pages of the 1950s-set whodunit to the real-life mystery at the heart of the writer's death.
TV Fanatic
Chrissy Metz: This Is Us Star Joins James Patterson Detective Drama Help Me Rhonda
Chrissy Metz has booked her first post-This Is Us TV role. According to Deadline, Metz will topline Help Me Rhonda, a new series based on James Patterson's and Candice Fox's hit novel 2 Sisters Detective Agency. The project has a script plus penalty commitment at NBCUniversal. 2 Sisters Detective Agency...
purewow.com
Alicia Silverstone Just Had a Mini Reunion with Some of Her Former ‘Clueless’ Co-Stars
We would've felt like such boneheads if we had missed this totally cool reunion that happened between a few of the former Clueless (1995) stars. Alicia Silverstone (aka Cher Horowitz) shared a slideshow to Instagram on November 9, in which she was seen reuniting with Stacey Dash (who played Dionne Davenport) and Breckin Meyer (who portrayed Travis Birkenstock).
purewow.com
‘Dead to Me’ Star Christina Applegate Gets Emotional During Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech
Christina Applegate wasn’t the only one who teared up during her latest public appearance. This week, the Dead to Me star attended her induction ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she received a well-deserved star. The appearance was Applegate’s first public outing since she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) back in 2021. Not only did she give a heartfelt speech to honor her accomplishments, but she also addressed the life-changing diagnosis.
Comments / 0