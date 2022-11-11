Troopers Charge Man for Felony Resisting Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested a 23-year-old New Castle man for felony resisting arrest and other charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Wednesday evening.

On November 9, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., troopers responded to the Walgreens located at 287 Christiana Road in New Castle regarding a shoplifting that had just occurred. The suspect, later identified as Lowell Diggs , had removed merchandise from the store and left the business without rendering payment. At approximately 9:50 p.m., Diggs returned to the Walgreens and troopers were able to contact him in the store. When they did so, Diggs threw a drink bottle at one of the troopers and attempted to run away. Troopers gave chase and tackled Diggs into a store shelf. Diggs then began punching two troopers as they attempted to apprehend him. Troopers were eventually able to gain control of Diggs and take him into custody at the scene. Neither of the two troopers were injured during the incident. Diggs was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, and he was later released back to police custody.

Investigators learned that Diggs had been the suspect involved in several other shopliftings at the same Walgreens earlier this month and had been banned from entering the store. Diggs was transported to Troop 2 and charged with the following crimes:

Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)

Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer – 2 counts

Shoplifting – 3 counts

Criminal Mischief

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Trespass Third Degree – 3 counts

Diggs was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $7,500 secured bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 111122 1338

