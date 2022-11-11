ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Troopers Charge Man for Felony Resisting Arrest

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested a 23-year-old New Castle man for felony resisting arrest and other charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Wednesday evening.

On November 9, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., troopers responded to the Walgreens located at 287 Christiana Road in New Castle regarding a shoplifting that had just occurred. The suspect, later identified as Lowell Diggs , had removed merchandise from the store and left the business without rendering payment. At approximately 9:50 p.m., Diggs returned to the Walgreens and troopers were able to contact him in the store. When they did so, Diggs threw a drink bottle at one of the troopers and attempted to run away. Troopers gave chase and tackled Diggs into a store shelf. Diggs then began punching two troopers as they attempted to apprehend him. Troopers were eventually able to gain control of Diggs and take him into custody at the scene. Neither of the two troopers were injured during the incident. Diggs was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, and he was later released back to police custody.

Investigators learned that Diggs had been the suspect involved in several other shopliftings at the same Walgreens earlier this month and had been banned from entering the store. Diggs was transported to Troop 2 and charged with the following crimes:

  • Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
  • Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer – 2 counts
  • Shoplifting – 3 counts
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Criminal Trespass Third Degree – 3 counts

Diggs was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $7,500 secured bond.

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 111122  1338

-End-

The post Troopers Charge Man for Felony Resisting Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Ellendale area on Monday afternoon. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
ELLENDALE, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder

Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision on I-95

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision on I-95 appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

State Police Investigating Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Eagle Meadows area of Dover on Saturday evening. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 8:48 p.m., troopers responded to […] The post State Police Investigating Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

State Police Investigating Shooting Outside Occupied Home

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday evening that resulted in property damage. On the morning of November 7, 2022, troopers responded to a […] The post State Police Investigating Shooting Outside Occupied Home appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major

Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On […] The post Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance Locating Burglary Suspect

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is seeking the public’s assistance with locating 36-year-old Phillip Vilone of Harrington, Delaware. Vilone currently has felonious burglary-related charges. He is approximately 5’ 10” tall, weighing […] The post Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance Locating Burglary Suspect appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
HARRINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

MSD discusses bullying issues at recent meeting

At a recent school board meeting, several members of the community spoke out about reports of bullying in Milford School District schools. At the meeting, one person who spoke out, Ted Dempsey, is an advocate for student rights from New Jersey who was called in by a family who believed their child was bullied. “What I see is a pattern ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

State Police Arrest Juvenile Following Shooting

Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on weapons charges following a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday afternoon. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers […] The post State Police Arrest Juvenile Following Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man in Attempted Stabbing

Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington, Delaware for aggravated menacing and other charges following an attempted stabbing that occurred on Saturday evening. On October 29, 2022, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man in Attempted Stabbing appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza to benefit local family

As we look forward to the Holiday Season, The Milford Public Library sponsors its Annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza, which is an effort that has been adopted as a holiday fundraiser to assist families. This year’s recipient is Kasey Demetrakis. Kasey is married to Michael Demetrakis and they have three young children (Dominick 8, Parker 6, & Ben 3 years old). ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Seek Assistance with an Unsolved Murder

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continue to investigate the murder of Hemantkumar Maganlal Chauhan, 57, of Wilmington. Today marks the 10th anniversary of this unsolved murder. On, Friday, November […] The post Delaware State Police Seek Assistance with an Unsolved Murder appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes

It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Volunteers needed for Milford Winter Festivities

Downtown Milford, Inc. (DMI) invites you to participate in Milford’s 2022 Winter Festivities. Milford’s Winter Festivities begin with the arrival of Santa Claus in the Downtown on Saturday November 26th at 11AM and continue with “The Holiday Stroll & Christmas Market” on Saturday December 3rd, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.  Join the DMI Promotion Committee as they prepare for one ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Mispillion Art League’s Big Draw was a Big Hit!

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Mispillion Art League (MAL) presented The 4th Annual Big Draw Festival Delaware, in the Milford community. Taking place in countries around the world, The Big Draw’s theme this year, “Come Back to Color” was a celebration of what we all hope will be a return to more vitality, color, health, and vibrancy in everyone’s life ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Advocacy for the Homeless plans busy November

Milford Advocacy for the Homeless founder and CEO Martha Gery explained that her organization has a busy November planned. The month began on November 11 with a free event, offering haircuts, food, clothing and a bicycle clinic in the parking lot of UNITED Church. Clothing was provided by Gateway Clothing Connection and Charity Up Church was providing haircuts while MAH ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder

Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for attempted murder following an investigation that began in Newark yesterday morning. On October 27, 2022, at approximately 1:20 […] The post State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy