"Princess Diaries 3" Is OFFICIALLY Happening And Everybody Is Freaking Out, Especially Me
All I have to say is "SHUT UP!"
Mariah Carey Can’t Crown Herself ‘Queen of Christmas,’ Trademark Tribunal Says
Mariah Carey suffered a setback in the construction of her Christmas empire on Tuesday, with the grinches at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denying the pop star’s application to trademark the title of “Queen of Christmas.” The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer, who was called an “inescapable” part of the holiday season by The Wall Street Journal, requested the trademark last year. It would have allowed her company, Lotion, LLC (yes, really), to slap the merry title on merchandise and albums. The move was opposed by another self-described Christmas queen, Elizabeth Chan, a holiday-themed musician whose career has been defined by the 12 Christmas albums she’s recorded—so far. Chan filed a formal protest to Carey’s application in August. In its decision, a trademark tribunal determined that Carey would not be granted the trademark, as she’d never responded to Chan’s argument. Still, a victory by default is a victory nonetheless. Reached by Page Six after the decision was announced, Chan tearfully explained, “I did this to protect and save Christmas. Christmas isn’t about one single person—it’s about everybody.” Spoken like a true queen among queens.Read it at Page Six
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Screens For Hollywood Crowd -Does It Have The Stuff Of Oscars?
One of the most anticipated presumed Oscar contenders, and one of the very few remaining to debut before year-end, dropped last night with the first screening of Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Paramount’s big Christmas release, and hopeful awards magnet chose the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre for the unveiling in front of entertainment pundits, industry members, and most importantly guild and Oscar voters, a perfect venue with both sides of the massive screen bookended by those imposing large Oscar statues. In addition to the screening there was a post Q&A with Chazelle...
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
