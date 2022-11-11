ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 CMA Awards Ratings Up Compared to 2021

Ratings for the 2022 CMA Awards were up compared to 2021. The ABC broadcast — which featured host Peyton Manning for the first time — gained nearly three-quarters of a million viewers on Wednesday (Nov. 9), leading to a ratings win. The Hollywood Reporter shares that 7.57 million...
Chris Rock Will Be the First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix

It’s been quite a 2022 for Chris Rock, and not always in a good way. You might have heard about this incident at the Academy Awards this year, it was sort of discussed a little bit. Will Smith slapped Rock in the face, on stage, in the middle of the ceremony, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
Michael Ray’s Next Album Will Tell His Side of the Story About His Divorce

Michael Ray is hard at work on his next album, and the process is making him "the most excited I've ever been about putting a record out, ever," he says. On the red carpet before the BMI Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Ray spoke to Taste of Country about the inspiration behind the project, and why the album-making process has hit closer to home than any of his projects to date. Not only is he taking cues from some of the older material that he explored on his Bootlegger Sessions EP, but he's finally ready to address some personal issues from his past.
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]

New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Kelsea Ballerini Strengthens Authentic, Grounding Friendships Amid Divorce

Steadfast friendship is something Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on while currently walking through a raw and transitional season of life. One friendship the singer particularly cherishes is with fellow country singer Carly Pearce. Together, for ten years, they’ve journeyed through the good, bad and ugly of life and the curve balls it can throw.
Remember When Garth Brooks as Chris Gaines Played ‘Saturday Night Live’?

Garth Brooks made one of the most talked-about TV appearances of his career when he hosted Saturday Night Live and brought along his alter-ego, pop-rocker Chris Gaines. By the time the show aired on Nov. 13, 1999, most of America had finished scratching their collective heads in curious amazement at this ill-fated side project. Some enjoyed the music on Garth Brooks … In the Life of Chris Gaines, but most country fans were just confused by an idea that began as a proposed movie role.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Undergoes ‘Unexpected Hip Surgery’

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, is healing up after having an unexpected hip surgery — but fortunately, her friends are there to help her keep her head up. The singer's wife shared the news on her social media, posting a photo of herself giving the camera two thumbs up from her hospital bed. In the snapshot, Caroline's got a scrub cap and hospital gown on in preparation for her operation, with a variety of wires and machines in the background.
47 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Signs Her First Recording Contract

Forty-seven years ago today, on Nov. 11, 1975, Reba McEntire's career as a country music singer officially began: It was on that date that the then-20-year-old signed her first recording contract, with Mercury Records. McEntire was already singing in a group, the Singing McEntires, with her brother Pake and sister...
‘American Idol’ Sets Season 21 Premiere Date

American Idol is returning to ABC for its 21st season, and the singing competition show recently revealed when fans should plan tune in for the first episode. The Season 21 premiere of Idol will air on Sunday, February 19. In a post announcing the next season, the caption notes the...
