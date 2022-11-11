Read full article on original website
Dan + Shay to Perform, Present During the 65th Grammys Nominations Livestream
Dan + Shay are among the presenters helping to announce the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards. That's not all: They're also performing during the announcement livestream, which will take place on Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 12PM ET. The three-time Grammy-winning country duo's appearance was announced on Monday (Nov. 14),...
Alan Jackson Celebrates ‘Magical’ CMA Awards Night in New Photo With His Wife and Daughters [Picture]
Alan Jackson had a big night at CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), where he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The leading ladies in his life were there to support him. Jackson's wife Denise and three daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani were seen in the crowd...
Watch Toby Keith’s Entire BMI Icon Award Acceptance Speech
Toby Keith worked the BMI Country Awards stage like a paid public speaker in accepting his BMI Icon Award on Tuesday (Nov. 8). The full 12-minute acceptance speech includes several stories and lessons for the next generation. It's also heavy on gratitude. The moment also marks his first country music...
2022 CMA Awards Ratings Up Compared to 2021
Ratings for the 2022 CMA Awards were up compared to 2021. The ABC broadcast — which featured host Peyton Manning for the first time — gained nearly three-quarters of a million viewers on Wednesday (Nov. 9), leading to a ratings win. The Hollywood Reporter shares that 7.57 million...
Lainey Wilson’s Big Night at the CMA Awards Fulfilled a Childhood Dream of Her Dad’s
Anyone who has been following Lainey Wilson over the past few months knows just how big a deal it was to the rising star to walk the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet with her dad, Brian Wilson, on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Over the past several months, the singer's father...
Lainey Wilson’s Not a Spender, But She’s Got a Splurge in Mind to Celebrate Her CMAs Wins
CMA Awards breakout Lainey Wilson won the first two trophies of her career at the 2022 awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and they were big ones -- she won the New Artist of the Year award, and then followed that up with Female Vocalist of the Year trophy later in the night.
Reba McEntire Calls Rex Linn the Love of Her Life in Adoring Birthday Message
It's all heart-eye emojis for Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share a sweet message for her man on his birthday. With both of their busy work schedules, McEntire also noted how thankful she was to be with him on his big day on Sunday, Nov. 13. Linn turned 66.
Chris Rock Will Be the First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
It’s been quite a 2022 for Chris Rock, and not always in a good way. You might have heard about this incident at the Academy Awards this year, it was sort of discussed a little bit. Will Smith slapped Rock in the face, on stage, in the middle of the ceremony, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile Lead Country’s 2023 Grammy Awards Nominees
A full list 2023 Grammy Awards nominees was announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a livestream reveal by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Miranda Lambert is on top in mainstream country categories, with nods in four, and Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Willie Nelson followed closely behind her with three country nominations a piece.
Michael Ray’s Next Album Will Tell His Side of the Story About His Divorce
Michael Ray is hard at work on his next album, and the process is making him "the most excited I've ever been about putting a record out, ever," he says. On the red carpet before the BMI Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 8), Ray spoke to Taste of Country about the inspiration behind the project, and why the album-making process has hit closer to home than any of his projects to date. Not only is he taking cues from some of the older material that he explored on his Bootlegger Sessions EP, but he's finally ready to address some personal issues from his past.
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Kelsea Ballerini Strengthens Authentic, Grounding Friendships Amid Divorce
Steadfast friendship is something Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on while currently walking through a raw and transitional season of life. One friendship the singer particularly cherishes is with fellow country singer Carly Pearce. Together, for ten years, they’ve journeyed through the good, bad and ugly of life and the curve balls it can throw.
Kelsea Ballerini Spends Weekend In Minnesota, Surprises Keith Urban Fans
Minnesota isn't the first place you'd think of taking a little weekend vacation, even if we think it is pretty great! Kelsea Ballerini must think it's great as well because she spent all of last weekend in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. She has been to Minnesota a bunch over...
Remember When Garth Brooks as Chris Gaines Played ‘Saturday Night Live’?
Garth Brooks made one of the most talked-about TV appearances of his career when he hosted Saturday Night Live and brought along his alter-ego, pop-rocker Chris Gaines. By the time the show aired on Nov. 13, 1999, most of America had finished scratching their collective heads in curious amazement at this ill-fated side project. Some enjoyed the music on Garth Brooks … In the Life of Chris Gaines, but most country fans were just confused by an idea that began as a proposed movie role.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Undergoes ‘Unexpected Hip Surgery’
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, is healing up after having an unexpected hip surgery — but fortunately, her friends are there to help her keep her head up. The singer's wife shared the news on her social media, posting a photo of herself giving the camera two thumbs up from her hospital bed. In the snapshot, Caroline's got a scrub cap and hospital gown on in preparation for her operation, with a variety of wires and machines in the background.
47 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Signs Her First Recording Contract
Forty-seven years ago today, on Nov. 11, 1975, Reba McEntire's career as a country music singer officially began: It was on that date that the then-20-year-old signed her first recording contract, with Mercury Records. McEntire was already singing in a group, the Singing McEntires, with her brother Pake and sister...
‘American Idol’ Sets Season 21 Premiere Date
American Idol is returning to ABC for its 21st season, and the singing competition show recently revealed when fans should plan tune in for the first episode. The Season 21 premiere of Idol will air on Sunday, February 19. In a post announcing the next season, the caption notes the...
