We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
Michigan hunting sales on the decline
It's part of a downward trend that has occurred during the last 20 years.
State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits
The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
Snow will be piling up over all sectors of Michigan this week, with some heavy stuff northwest
We will have two weather situations this week that will kick off some occasional robust snow for November. A mid-week weather system will bring some snow everywhere. A late-week surge of cold will produce some heavy lake-effect snow areas. The first area of snow won’t be a big snow, but...
Grand Rapids Man Wins Guinness World Record for a 150-Foot Beard Chain
If your husbae says he doesn't want to cut his beard, maybe enter him into a beard competition. A Grand Rapids native is putting all of the bearded men to shame. Earlier this month in a bar in Casper, Wyoming, Joel Andrus was one of the people in the world's longest beard chain competition.
How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
Calder Capital leads sale of two West Michigan parts suppliers
A local mergers and acquisitions firm recently assisted in the sale of two local construction and industrial suppliers to a leading hardware distributor. Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital said last week it served as the exclusive financial advisor to B&L Bolt and Slip-On Lock Nut in a sale to Colony Hardware Corporation, a portfolio company of Boston-based Audax Private Equity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
Grand Rapids Area Zoos Closing Down for the Winter
With the white stuff falling from the sky, we have confirmation that winter is on its way! A couple of West Michigan zoos will be shutting their gates to visitors for the next couple of wintery months. John Ball Zoo's Last Day of the Season is November 20th. The last...
'Not okay': West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza. (Nov. 11, 2022) ‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza. A West Michigan man is warning...
Holy Pinball! Star World Amusement in Kalamazoo Is A 90s Kid’s Dream
From Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Galaxian, and so much more, arcades were where you had to go as a kid. Meeting up with friends at the arcade after school would be the hangout spot for 80's and 90's kids. Since 1984, Star World Amusement has been serving the...
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
