ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes

You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?

With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits

The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Calder Capital leads sale of two West Michigan parts suppliers

A local mergers and acquisitions firm recently assisted in the sale of two local construction and industrial suppliers to a leading hardware distributor. Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital said last week it served as the exclusive financial advisor to B&L Bolt and Slip-On Lock Nut in a sale to Colony Hardware Corporation, a portfolio company of Boston-based Audax Private Equity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

'Not okay': West Michigan man finds metal in pizza

A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza. (Nov. 11, 2022) ‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza. A West Michigan man is warning...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side

There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy