BK
4d ago

I don't believe I've ever seen Henry Winkler dance. it would be very difficult for anyone to out dance John Travolta that's alive today

Catherine Heiby
3d ago

The lead male role in Grease was well casted with John Travolta, he was sensational in the role as was the lead female, Olivia Newton-John. I cannot imagine anyone else in either role and for anyone to do better in either role. Henry Winkler was great as the Fonz and that is that, as far as I'm concerned!

CatsRule2
2d ago

John Travolta was MADE for the movie Grease. He was perfect for the role. I cant picture the beautiful Olivia NJ dancing with Henry Winkler. Still love the "Fonz" but that role was not for him anyway

