Vilas County, WI

Looking ahead: Colder with snow

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 12, 2022. Temps this upcoming week will be on a downward trend, with area-wide high temps reaching the teens by Friday. In addition to the below-normal temps, snow showers will be occurring on and off for the first half of the workweek. Make sure to bundle up when heading outside over the next week!
DULUTH, MN
Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland

DULUTH, MN -- Authorities are warning drivers of slippery conditions across the Northland Monday morning. Around 9:25 a.m., a pickup truck slid off the road on I-35 near the Central Avenue entrance ramp in Duluth. Traffic in that area could be delayed. Another crash was reported on I-35 near between...
DULUTH, MN
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
City plow tips on steep Duluth road

DULUTH, MN -- First responders are on the scene after a city plow that tipped over on a steep Duluth road. The crash happened near North 17th Ave W. and W. 3rd Street in the Goat Hill neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Monday. According to our reporter on scene, it appears...
DULUTH, MN
Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot

He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
DULUTH, MN
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released

The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
Arrest Made After Shots Were Fired

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were in the area of the 100 block of West 1st Street around 2 a-m Sunday when they heard shots being fired and saw people running from the area. The people pointed out a vehicle to officers who then conducted a traffic stop...
DULUTH, MN
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI

