Looking ahead: Colder with snow
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 12, 2022. Temps this upcoming week will be on a downward trend, with area-wide high temps reaching the teens by Friday. In addition to the below-normal temps, snow showers will be occurring on and off for the first half of the workweek. Make sure to bundle up when heading outside over the next week!
Authorities warn drivers of slippery conditions across Northland
DULUTH, MN -- Authorities are warning drivers of slippery conditions across the Northland Monday morning. Around 9:25 a.m., a pickup truck slid off the road on I-35 near the Central Avenue entrance ramp in Duluth. Traffic in that area could be delayed. Another crash was reported on I-35 near between...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
DULUTH, MN -- First responders are on the scene after a city plow that tipped over on a steep Duluth road. The crash happened near North 17th Ave W. and W. 3rd Street in the Goat Hill neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Monday. According to our reporter on scene, it appears...
Look Inside This Retro “Floating House” For Sale in Duluth
Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house on the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns
Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot
He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
Arrest Made After Shots Were Fired
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were in the area of the 100 block of West 1st Street around 2 a-m Sunday when they heard shots being fired and saw people running from the area. The people pointed out a vehicle to officers who then conducted a traffic stop...
Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Gun During Bar Closing Time In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police have arrested a suspect who they say fired a gun during bar closing time in the downtown area early Sunday morning. Officers with the DPD were already in the area of the 100-block of West First Street when they heard someone shooting a gun just after 2 a.m., sending several people running.
Police identify 2 women killed in fiery Upper Peninsula crash
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of three people involved in a fiery crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the double fatal crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4.
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
