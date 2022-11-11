ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

John Lynch provides updates on Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, others ahead of 49ers-Chargers

Yardbarker
 2 days ago
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers kept practicing after Verrett injury

SANTA CLARA -- In the immediate aftermath of respected veteran Jason Verrett’s season-ending Achilles tear during practice on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gathered the team around. Shanahan offered the team the opportunity to end practice on the spot. “It seems like once a year, when a cart has...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers injury report: Arik Armstead still out and Samson Ebukam doubtful

The 49ers will head into their Week 10 game with the Chargers the healthiest they have been in a long time, but San Francisco still has issues on the defensive line. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Jimmie Ward are all off the injury report, while Dre Greenlaw is clear to play having previously been limited in practice with a calf issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Armstead out, Ebukam doubtful vs. Chargers; Greenlaw to return

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' depth along their defensive line will be tested Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers on Friday ruled out starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Meanwhile, Samson Ebukam is doubtful for the game. Along with Javon Kinlaw being on injured reserve with a knee...

