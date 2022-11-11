Free agency in MLB is an interesting beast. We know that, for the most part, the broad pattern of spending by teams will align with a fairly predictable pattern. We’re able to throw out the mythical “$/WAR” figure in large part because that figure actually aligns to what teams pay free agents, at least as far as meaningful, non-reliever contributors go. But, that figure is an average, collected from an aggregate of free agent spending. Not every deal will align — some players will be undervalued, and some players (and their agents) will be better at extracting far more from teams than they’re worth.

1 DAY AGO