BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating after a man was shot walking to his car near the Rosedale section of Baltimore Sunday night. According to police, the 25-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet on his inner right thigh at around 9:05 pm. The victim then drove himself to the hospital where he was interviewed by detectives. “Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old male who was suffering from a graze gunshot wound to his inner right leg,” a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department said. “The victim told officers he was shot as he was walking from his home to The post 25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO