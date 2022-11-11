Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Three hurt in H & H Corner crash
Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Sunday night, November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Route 13 and Summit Bridge Road, known as H & H Corner in Townsend. New Castle County paramedics said one of the cars involved was on fire when Townsend firefighters arrived, although...
firststateupdate.com
Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air
Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
WDEL 1150AM
Two men seriously injured in Saturday motorcycle crashes about 30 minutes apart
A pair of Saturday motorcycle crashes roughly half an hour apart in New Castle County left 2 men seriously injured. New Castle County Paramedics, along with rescue personnel from the Hockessin and Avondale Fire Companies and a Delaware State Police helicopter were sent to the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike around 5:10 p.m.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder
Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
Coatesville police release new vide of hit-and-run driver
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's been nearly two months since the Coatesville Police Department says a hit-and-run driver left a man badly hurt. Now, investigators are releasing new surveillance video hoping to find the driver who's responsible.In the video, a driver is seen striking a man and then driving away on Sept. 16 just before 9 p.m. on West Lincoln Highway and Strode Avenue."Coatesville units arrived and found the victim, which was a 58-year-old white male, laying in the westbound lane of West Lincoln Highway," Corp. Paul Antonucci said.Police say the driver continued down the street without helping the victim...
Wbaltv.com
Deputy, 3 others taken to hospital after crash in Fallston
FALLSTON, Md. — A sheriff's deputy and three others were injured Monday morning in a crash in Fallston. The Harford County Sheriff's Office said a car rear-ended the deputy's marked patrol vehicle around 7:43 a.m. on Fallston Road at Oakmont Road. The sheriff's office said the deputy was stopped...
Victim in Baltimore crash was shot, police say
BALTIMORE, MD – Police responding to a motor vehicle crash in the 1700 block of North Carey Street in Baltimore discovered a driver who was shot Sunday evening. At around 6:15 pm., police responded to a ShotSpotter alert. As officers were en route, a second call was received regarding a crash two blocks away near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue. Police suspect the suspect may have been shot on North Carey Street and ended up crashing the vehicle around the corner on Pennsylvania Avenue. The unidentified male victim was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot The post Victim in Baltimore crash was shot, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
Fatal car crash in Bustleton: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 48-year-old man driving a Chevy Cavalier died after a driver in a Dodge Caravan struck his vehicle in Philadelphia's Bustleton section, police say. The incident occurred on the 10000 block of Verree Road at 9:49 p.m. Friday.The Chevy driver backed out of a driveway when a 41-year-old Dodge driver was traveling southbound on Verree Road, officials say. Officials say the Chevy driver was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.The Dodge driver stayed on the scene, authorities say.
NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA
A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision on I-95
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Rd. For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95. The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left of the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane for a final resting place. The Kenworth truck was able to safely pull onto the left shoulder.
WTOP
3 dead, highway closed after Cecil Co. crash
A deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults in Cecil County, Maryland, Saturday evening is under investigation. Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
Police still searching for suspect who murdered 40-year-old Robert Perkins
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are still searching for a killer. In October, police found 40-year-old Robert Perkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Now, the department says it’s not giving up its mission to bring Perkins’ killer to justice. This week, the Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public who may have information to come forward and help detectives solve the crime and serve justice. On October 2, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to the 4500 block of Brightwater Ct. in Owing Mills in reference to a reported assault. “When The post Police still searching for suspect who murdered 40-year-old Robert Perkins appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vehicle collision in Cecil County leaves three people dead
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a vehicle collision that left three people dead in Cecil County.
Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
firststateupdate.com
Man Out On Pretrial Supervision Charged With Murdering Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner
Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
104.1 WIKY
Breaking…Henderson Motel Catches Fire
Firefighters in Henderson responded just past 9 this morning to the True Vine Plantation Inn on Highway 421 South. Larry Hogan of Songbird DJ service just south of the motel says firefighters were working to get people out of the building. Henderson police say there are as yet no reports...
Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party
19-year-old Ocean County resident Kellen J. Bischoff went missing after a party at Kutztown University on Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff left the party and stopped at a relative’s home in Kutzdown before he went missing Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff was last seen on a surveillance video behind a Dollar General store, climbing into the dumpster. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the former Southern Regional student was alone at the time. Hours later, the dumpster was emptied into a truck. The contents of the dumpster were compressed before being emptied at the nearby The post Jersey Shore teen found dead at recycling center after climbing into dumpster after college party appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area
A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder
MIDDLE RIVER, MD- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Tyran Caulk. Baltimore County Police officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Commons at White Marsh apartment complex on Berliner Place at around 3:15 pm on Saturday. “When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR on the victim, as medics were en route to the scene,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. The victim, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced deceased. 18-year-old Elijah Sattler was arrested and charged The post 18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
