19-year-old Ocean County resident Kellen J. Bischoff went missing after a party at Kutztown University on Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff left the party and stopped at a relative's home in Kutzdown before he went missing Saturday. Police investigating the incident said Bischoff was last seen on a surveillance video behind a Dollar General store, climbing into the dumpster. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the former Southern Regional student was alone at the time. Hours later, the dumpster was emptied into a truck. The contents of the dumpster were compressed before being emptied at the nearby

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO