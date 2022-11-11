Read full article on original website
Police investigating knifepoint armed robbery of woman in Laurel
LAUREL, MD – Police in Laurel are investigating after a woman was robbed at knifepoint outside a home on Old Line Avenue. At around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in the 3300 block of Old Line Avenue in Laurel. “The 33-year-old female victim was leaving a residence when she was approached by three white or Hispanic male suspects, all wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts. One suspect displayed a silver knife and pointed it at the victim,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. “The suspect was approximately a foot away with the knife. The suspect then grabbed the The post Police investigating knifepoint armed robbery of woman in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery and assault that took place in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning. Shortly before 4:30 am, two suspects approached a victim on the 600 block of H Street. The victim was assaulted and the suspects stole items from the victim and then left the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects. If you have any information about this incident please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating after a man was shot walking to his car near the Rosedale section of Baltimore Sunday night. According to police, the 25-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet on his inner right thigh at around 9:05 pm. The victim then drove himself to the hospital where he was interviewed by detectives. “Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old male who was suffering from a graze gunshot wound to his inner right leg,” a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department said. “The victim told officers he was shot as he was walking from his home to The post 25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crash Victim Was Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore, Police Say
Police say that a man was hospitalized in critical condition after reportedly being shot and crashing his vehicle in Maryland. Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of North Carey Street, officials said.
Police still searching for suspect who murdered 40-year-old Robert Perkins
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are still searching for a killer. In October, police found 40-year-old Robert Perkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Now, the department says it’s not giving up its mission to bring Perkins’ killer to justice. This week, the Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public who may have information to come forward and help detectives solve the crime and serve justice. On October 2, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to the 4500 block of Brightwater Ct. in Owing Mills in reference to a reported assault. “When The post Police still searching for suspect who murdered 40-year-old Robert Perkins appeared first on Shore News Network.
42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 42-year-old man arrived at a Baltimore hospital at around 1 am Monday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The Baltimore Police Department investigated the victim’s claim and located evidence of a shooting in the 6700 block of Brentwood Avenue where shell casings and DNA evidence was located. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect and no arrests have been made. The victim is expected to fully recover from his injuries. outheast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was stabbed in Northwest D.C. on November 4th, and now the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspect and needs assistance to identify the suspect. At 7:15 pm, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Kalorama Street for the report of an assault. Police found an adult woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
Man grazed by bullet walking to his car, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. Just after 9 p.m. on November 13, officers in northeast Baltimore responded to a hospital after a person had walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a graze...
Woman Struck, Killed in Capitol Heights Hit-and-Run: Police
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road at around 7 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was found unresponsive in...
38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Hours-long standoff in NE Baltimore ends peacefully
BALTIMORE--A person involved in an hours-long police standout surrendered peacefully Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.WJZ was the first station at the scene early Monday when police were trying to get a man who locked himself inside his home to come out.The barricade, which started Sunday evening, continued into Monday afternoon, forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day.Baltimore Police said a 44-year-old man got into a fight with his neighbor.WJZ obtained 911 transmissions from the incident."(The) second call is that the neighbor is harassing another neighbor five houses up and they hear gunshots,"...
Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect
Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area. Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in...
Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Armed Robbery Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning in Southwest D.C. This incident happened on the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 3 am, a suspect approached the victim and displayed a handgun. The suspect then demanded property from the victim. The victim gave the suspect his belongings and the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident or can identify the suspect please call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your The post Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Armed Robbery Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man crashes car after being critically wounded in West Baltimore, city police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was critically wounded Sunday in West Baltimore's Penn North section, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a car crash at...
Amber Alert: 16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. On the afternoon of Monday, November 14, 2022, Katherine Reyes was last seen leaving her residence on Veirs Mill Rd. Reyes is 5-feet, 8-inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a black Jordan backpack and wearing a white jacket, pajama pants with a black strip and black Crocs. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone The post Amber Alert: 16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 52, shot multiple times, killed in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot, killed Saturday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police say.Officers responded at 10:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the area of Park Heights Avenue and Spaulding Avenue.Officer then located a man, 52, on the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Homicide detective ask anyone with any information is urged to contact them at 410-396-2100 or notify Metro Crime stoppers.
