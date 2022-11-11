Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
How long does the $2.04B Powerball jackpot winner have to claim their prize?
We still don't know who won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, and we might not for some time.
fox29.com
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Meet Joe Millionaire: Talking with the man who sold the 2.04 billion dollar Powerball ticket
After three months with no one hitting the Powerball jackpot, one lucky lottery winner is celebrating a $2.04 billion win this week while the owner of the store that sold the winning ticket is celebrating a big win himself
Powerball effect: Shop owner who sold winning lottery ticket receives $1M
ALTADENA, Calif. — While lottery fans waited to hear if any tickets matched Monday night’s $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, Joe Chahayed showed up to open his convenience store in Altadena, California, like it was any other Tuesday. Before he flipped the “Open” sign on for Joe’s Service Center,...
nomadlawyer.org
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
spectrumnews1.com
Riverside County man gets over 8 years in $6.6M PPP fraud case
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Corona man was sentenced Monday to 102 months in federal prison for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, was also ordered to pay $6,643,540 in restitution....
At Least 1 Person Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Malibu (Malibu, CA)
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported a fiery multi-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway at around 1 p.m. The officials reported that the crash started with a Lexus sped down an incline and struck several warning markers in the center median. The vehicle then struck a pickup truck which in turn struck a motorcycle.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Is $100 Million the New $50 Million for Mansion Sales
Wall Street Journal looks at the current state of the luxury home market. Los Angeles’ real estate scene has raised the stakes. The bar used to be the $50 million dollar real estate translation, but now, prices are going to the $100 million dollar level slowly but surely. The...
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much
The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize. The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without...
Jackpot: Powerball ticket matching all 6 numbers sold at gas station in California, officials say
A Powerball ticket matching all six numbers in the $2.04 billion drawing was sold in Los Angeles County, officials announced Tuesday.
Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticket
APPLE VALLEY – The Apple Valley Smoke Shop, a CA Lottery recognized “lucky retailer”, recently sold a SuperLotto Plus ticket to a High Desert winner with five matching numbers. Although the $39 million jackpot has still not been hit, the winner received $12,141.
Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money
The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
California reports first death of child under 5 due to flu/RSV
State health officials today confirmed California’s first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
