ENGLAND INJURY WATCH: James Maddison reassures fans after limping off against West Ham as England's Chelsea and Arsenal stars emerge unscathed... but Gareth Southgate will be nervously watching Manchester United's trip to Fulham

After confirming his 26-man World Cup squad on Thursday, you would hardly blame Gareth Southgate for being a bag of nerves ahead of this weekend's club-football finale.

Only one hurdle remains for his chosen England stars in their bid to head to Qatar free of any knocks, niggles or, touch wood, serious injuries.

Southgate has already lost Reece James and Ben Chilwell over the past month, while Kyle Walker has been included in his squad despite not yet returning to full fitness. Thus, the Three Lions boss will be holding his breath until the final game finishes on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate will be holding his breath during the final round of club games this weekend

Almost all of England's World Cup squad members will be in action over the next three days, meaning they risk picking up devastating injuries at the final hurdle

So when is each member of England's squad playing across the weekend? Sportsmail brings you updates on their progress game by game.

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 BORUSSIA DORTMUND - Friday 7:30pm)

Having started all 14 of Dortmund's previous Bundesliga matches this season, there was little surprise to see Bellingham in the line-up again for their loss at Borussia Monchengladbach. However, despite seeing the midfielder on the losing side, Gareth Southgate would have been left purring at the 19-year-old not just come through 90 minutes unscathed but also produce a classy 30-yard assist.

Not only did Jude Bellingham avoid any knock on Friday night, he delivered a classy assist too

John Stones (MAN CITY 1-2 Brentford - Saturday 12:30am)

Stones continued his run of games with a third consecutive Premier League start as Manchester City slumped to a disappointing 1-2 home defeat against Brentford. The England centre-back was helpless to stop unselected Three Lions hopeful Ivan Toney from scoring twice, but got a solid 90 minutes into his legs that will delight Southgate.

Phil Foden (MAN CITY 1-2 Brentford - Saturday 12:30am)

The 22-year-old returned to City's starting line-up against Brentford and again demonstrated why he should be one of the first-names on Southgate's list of World Cup starters with a brilliant strike to pull City level at the Etihad.

Foden was momentarily seen limping after being struck on the thigh but went on to complete the full 90 minutes.

Phil Foden is one of four Manchester City men who could play against Brentford on Saturday

Jack Grealish (MAN CITY 1-2 Brentford - Saturday 12:30am)

Grealish was benched in favour of fellow countryman Foden and was an unused substitute throughout the match as Pep Guardiola opted to rest the winger ahead of his World Cup duties with England.

Kalvin Phillips (MAN CITY 1-2 Brentford - Saturday 12:30am)

Returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Chelsea but wasn't risked against Brentford. Phillips had to watch from the bench as City suffered a shock loss with Southgate hoping an extended period on the bench has helped Phillips fully recovery from injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIVERPOOL 3-1 Southampton - Saturday 3pm)

Alexander-Arnold started in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Southampton and it was a positive performance for the player who has struggled with form this season. He created a number of chances which the attackers failed to put away and amazingly he still has not got an assist to his name this season. Was substituted after 87 minutes with the game wrapped up.

Jordan Henderson (LIVERPOOL 3-1 Southampton - Saturday 3pm)

Henderson has been in and out of the Liverpool team this season but he is still a reliable experienced head for both club and country. In the end there was no risk of injury on Saturday as he was left out of the match day squad for what was described as personal reasons.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played the majority of Liverpool's game against Southampton while club captain Jordan Henderson was left out of the squad due to personal reasons

Jordan Pickford (Bournemouth 3-0 EVERTON - Saturday 3pm)

England's No 1 had a day to forget as Everton suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth. The Toffees keeper spilled the ball allowing Marcus Tavernier to tap home the first goal for the hosts. Away supporters showed their displeasure to Pickford and his team-mates after the game, but he lasted the full duration and can forget about Saturday and focus on the World Cup.

Conor Coady (Bournemouth 3-0 EVERTON - Saturday 3pm)

Another of Lampard's ever-presents for the Toffees this season. After forming a strong partnership with James Tarkowski in the opening weeks, the pair have struggled in recent games and Coady admitted the team's performance was 'shocking' on Saturday as he played the full duration.

Conor Coady and Jordan Pickford (pictured) played the full duration for Everton in their heavy 3-0 loss to Bournemouth, with the England keeper making a mistake for the first goal

Declan Rice (WEST HAM 0-2 Leicester - Saturday 3pm)

Rice looked concerned on Saturday when James Maddison went down with an injury and was substituted early on. West Ham were a team in desperate need of three points going into the World Cup, but the Hammers suffered a 2-0 defeat with the midfielder lasting the full duration and unable to make an impact.

James Maddison (West Ham 0-2 LEICESTER - Saturday 3pm)

Maddison's red-hot form for Leicester continued as he opened the scoring against West Ham with a terrific finish after less than ten minutes at the London Stadium. However disaster struck midway through the first-half as the playmaker went down holding his knee before being removed after he was unable to continue.

England will be offered some reassurance though after Maddison in a tweet confirmed the issue wasn't serious and that he is looking forward to gathering with his international team-mates on Monday.

There was concern for James Maddison as he was hooked off early against West Ham

Maddison reassured England fans with this message on Twitter after the game finished

Eric Dier (TOTTENHAM 4-3 Leeds - Saturday 3pm)

There was little surprise to see the Spurs regular in the starting line-up against Leeds. Similar to England's other centre-backs so far this weekend, Dier didn't look at his best as he struggled to contend with Leeds' energetic forwards. Unlike Coady and Stones though, he was on the winning side in a thrilling 4-3 encounter in which he played the full game.

Harry Kane (TOTTENHAM 4-3 Leeds - Saturday 3pm)

There was no rest for Harry Kane after Antonio Conte recently admitted his star striker was tired after a busy start to the season in which he has played more minutes than any other Premier League player in all competitions so far. Conte could not afford to take Kane off as they struggled against Leeds, with Kane scoring the first of four goals against Leeds. He even put his body on the line in stoppage time to shield the ball as they defended their lead.

Southgate will be relieved that England captain Kane did not pick up an injury on Saturday

Nick Pope (NEWCASTLE 1-0 Chelsea - Saturday 5:30pm)

Pope has not missed a minute in goal for the high-flying Magpies this term and that didn't change when Chelsea visited St James' Park on Saturday.

The goalkeeper is having an excellent season and kept another clean sheet for the Magpies who sit third in the standings.

Kieran Trippier (NEWCASTLE 1-0 Chelsea - Saturday 5:30pm)

Another indispensable for Eddie Howe, the 32-year-old played a full-part in Newcastle's victory over Chelsea. With Reece James and Ben Chilwell injured and Kyle Walker's fitness up for debate, Southgate does not need any more injuries at the full-back position and Trippier was able to escape his game unscathed.

Callum Wilson (NEWCASTLE 1-0 Chelsea - Saturday 5:30pm)

Wilson is a man in form right now with three goals in as many games. Manager Eddie Howe though left the striker on the bench for their clash with Chelsea. He did come on as a 76th minute substitute in what was more of a light run-out ahead of the World Cup.

Conor Gallagher (Newcastle 1-0 CHELSEA - Saturday 5:30pm)

A surprise inclusion in Southgate's squad, Gallagher was one of the players least likely to start today having only done so in six out of Chelsea's previous 13 games. However, he did start the game and lasted the full duration. One player who probably benefitted from playing the full duration out of England's squad due to his inconsistent minutes this season.

Mason Mount (Newcastle 1-0 CHELSEA - Saturday 5:30pm)

The pressure is on Graham Potter after suffering three defeats in four games going into the weekend, so it was no surprise to see him start against Newcastle. Mount though failed to make an impact as Chelsea suffered another defeat and he was hooked off after 73 minutes - though importantly for Southgate he emerged unscathed from the match.

Raheem Sterling (Newcastle 1-0 CHELSEA - Saturday 5:30pm)

Sterling is yet to emulate the form that earned him a summer move to the capital and was left out of Graham Potter's side that travelled to the north-east after he picked up an illness one week before the World Cup.

Aaron Ramsdale (Wolves 0-2 ARSENAL - Saturday 7:45pm)

The Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper started as Arsenal extended their gap at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday evening to five points. Southgate would have grimaced when Ramsdale was heavily caught in the throat by Wolves forward Adama Traore, though the goalkeeper was able to shake off the pain and continue.

Ben White (Wolves 0-2 ARSENAL - Saturday 7:45pm)

White started on the right of Arsenal's back-four like he has done much of the season and he lasted the full 90 minutes. Will offer Southgate an alternative option at Qatar if there are injuries in the centre of defence or again at full-back.

Bukayo Saka (Wolves 0-2 ARSENAL - Saturday 7:45pm)

The 21-year-old is in superb form this term with five goals and six assists to show for his 13 appearances. He started the game against Wolves and was lively throughout before he was hooked off in the first minute of stoppage time. Saka recently had an injury scare in the victory against Chelsea but there was no such problem here.

Bukayo Saka is in great form for Arsenal and will be expected to start against Wolves

Harry Maguire (Fulham vs MAN UNITED - Sunday 4:30pm)

Maguire, who returned from a hamstring problem at the end of October, played for United in the Carabao Cup on Thursday so could sit out this trip to Craven Cottage.

Luke Shaw (Fulham vs MAN UNITED - Sunday 4:30pm)

The England left-back has regained his place in Erik ten Hag's starting XI of late and will hope to keep momentum going on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford (Fulham vs MAN UNITED - Sunday 4:30pm)

A man reborn under Ten Hag, Rashford has provided 11 goal contributions in 18 games for United and will hope to add to that tally in west London.