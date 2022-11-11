Merseyside ex-chief constable denies covering up senior officer's mistakes by upholding the sudden sacking of force whistleblower

The former Merseyside chief constable has denied covering up a senior officer's mistakes after upholding the sudden sacking of a whistleblower within the force.

Andy Cooke, who is now His Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue, oversaw the appeal of Amy Park - a former Head of People's Services who was abruptly sacked in August 2020.

Mr Cooke, who was appointed in his new role by then Home Secretary Priti Patel in April, has previously made headlines for his war against wokery, including when he declared earlier this year that police should stop and search people who smell of cannabis.

He admitted that his views were controversial but added that stop and searches can be 'preventative'.

Ms Park was sacked following the recommendation of Assistant Chief Constable Natalie Perischine.

She claims that she was bullied and harassed by Ms Perischine after she called out the force for approving a £93,845 taxpayer-funded payment without submitting a necessary Police Data Initiative (PDI) form.

The whistleblower also called out the force for failing to publish equalities data on its website, which was a breach of the Equality Act.

David Jones, who was representing Ms Park at a tribunal last Friday, said the case 'smacked of a cover-up'.

He also argued that her appeal had been unfair because she had not been able to submit any documents in her defence.

Meanwhile Ms Perischine had been allowed to submit 'cherry-picked' evidence acquired after recommending Ms Park's dismissal.

She had also been allowed to view Ms Park's grievance letter against her, which breached Merseyside Police policy.

Mr Jones said: 'Amy Park had been in [the job] only a matter of weeks. She had blown the whistle twice. She had found failings on [Ms Perishcine's] part. What else was she going to find out if she stayed around?'

But Mr Cooke - who is strongly against being excessively 'woke' in the force - said the policy breaches identified by Ms Park had 'no consequences' and would not have resulted in trouble for Ms Perischine, as official policies were treated as 'guidelines' within Merseyside Police.

Mr Jones said that official documentation cited 'exactly the opposite', stressing the importance of adhering to policy.

Mr Cooke said: 'It does, yes, but the policy for Merseyside Police was as stated.'

He added: 'If everybody sticks solidly to a policy, particularly in policing, you'd never get any individual thought. Everybody would just follow things straight by the rules.'

He denied that he 'protected' Ms Perischine and that 'there was no way anybody was going to find against her' due to his relationship with her.

Mr Cooke said: 'The rumour is totally false. It's a rumour that started in 2018. There's absolutely no truth in it whatsoever and it's disappointing that people still consider that senior female police officers can only get on by being protected by senior male police officers.'

Mr Jones said: 'Amy Park says that a chief superintendent assured her that, in no uncertain terms, Natalie Perischine was protected by you because of your relationship with her.'

He replied: 'The chief superintendent was deeply wrong.'

'We spent many hours discussing various parts of the case and we were unanimous in deciding that the behaviour of Natalie Perischine did not cross the threshold into bullying. Natalie Perischine is a senior officer; she takes hard decisions if necessary.

'She's very good at what she does. I have worked with her for many years and I don't believe, in any way shape or form, that she's a bully.'

The tribunal heard during Mr Jones' questioning of Ms Perischine that, shortly after Ms Park called out the policy breaches, Ms Perischine removed her flexible working privileges, which she said had been incorrectly placed on her contract.

She also prepared a probation review which noted several red flags regarding Ms Park's work performance, including a lack of visibility and leadership skills and a failure to build good relationships with her team - which Ms Park called 'grossly unfair'.

Mr Jones said: 'She's blown the whistle on you twice. She's found two fundamental failings on your watch and you're trying to break her... She was subjected to constant criticism about everything, no matter how inconsequential.'

Ms Perischine replied: 'Absolute hogwash. I would never behave that way. There were no failings on my part.'

She said that attempts had been made to help Ms Park, but 'there was always resistance and unwillingness to accept any feedback'.

She added: 'There was such a detrimental degradation in her relationships with others, and her impact on and treatment of others, her refusal to reflect, learn or demonstrate a willingness to learn from feedback, that in my opinion things reached a point of no return.

'Despite it being a very difficult thing to do, it was the right thing for all parties, including Mrs Park herself, who clearly wasn't happy in her role.'

The tribunal was adjourned to January 5 2023.