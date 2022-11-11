ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Merseyside ex-chief constable denies covering up senior officer's mistakes by upholding the sudden sacking of force whistleblower

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The former Merseyside chief constable has denied covering up a senior officer's mistakes after upholding the sudden sacking of a whistleblower within the force.

Andy Cooke, who is now His Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue, oversaw the appeal of Amy Park - a former Head of People's Services who was abruptly sacked in August 2020.

Mr Cooke, who was appointed in his new role by then Home Secretary Priti Patel in April, has previously made headlines for his war against wokery, including when he declared earlier this year that police should stop and search people who smell of cannabis.

He admitted that his views were controversial but added that stop and searches can be 'preventative'.

Ms Park was sacked following the recommendation of Assistant Chief Constable Natalie Perischine.

She claims that she was bullied and harassed by Ms Perischine after she called out the force for approving a £93,845 taxpayer-funded payment without submitting a necessary Police Data Initiative (PDI) form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6M94_0j7dSkNL00
Former Merseyside chief constable Andy Cooke has denied covering up a senior officer's mistakes after upholding the sudden sacking of a whistleblower within the force. Mr Cooke was appointed as Chief Inspector of Constabulary by then Home Secretary Priti Patel in April (pictured together)

The whistleblower also called out the force for failing to publish equalities data on its website, which was a breach of the Equality Act.

David Jones, who was representing Ms Park at a tribunal last Friday, said the case 'smacked of a cover-up'.

He also argued that her appeal had been unfair because she had not been able to submit any documents in her defence.

Meanwhile Ms Perischine had been allowed to submit 'cherry-picked' evidence acquired after recommending Ms Park's dismissal.

She had also been allowed to view Ms Park's grievance letter against her, which breached Merseyside Police policy.

Mr Jones said: 'Amy Park had been in [the job] only a matter of weeks. She had blown the whistle twice. She had found failings on [Ms Perishcine's] part. What else was she going to find out if she stayed around?'

But Mr Cooke - who is strongly against being excessively 'woke' in the force - said the policy breaches identified by Ms Park had 'no consequences' and would not have resulted in trouble for Ms Perischine, as official policies were treated as 'guidelines' within Merseyside Police.

Mr Jones said that official documentation cited 'exactly the opposite', stressing the importance of adhering to policy.

Mr Cooke said: 'It does, yes, but the policy for Merseyside Police was as stated.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1caSvc_0j7dSkNL00
Amy Park, who was sacked in August 2020, claims that she was bullied and harassed by Natalie Perischine (pictured) after she blew the whistle twice on the force 

He added: 'If everybody sticks solidly to a policy, particularly in policing, you'd never get any individual thought. Everybody would just follow things straight by the rules.'

He denied that he 'protected' Ms Perischine and that 'there was no way anybody was going to find against her' due to his relationship with her.

Mr Cooke said: 'The rumour is totally false. It's a rumour that started in 2018. There's absolutely no truth in it whatsoever and it's disappointing that people still consider that senior female police officers can only get on by being protected by senior male police officers.'

Mr Jones said: 'Amy Park says that a chief superintendent assured her that, in no uncertain terms, Natalie Perischine was protected by you because of your relationship with her.'

He replied: 'The chief superintendent was deeply wrong.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33To0D_0j7dSkNL00
Mr Cooke (pictured) has previously made headlines for his war against wokery, including when he declared earlier this year that police should stop and search people who smell of cannabis

'We spent many hours discussing various parts of the case and we were unanimous in deciding that the behaviour of Natalie Perischine did not cross the threshold into bullying. Natalie Perischine is a senior officer; she takes hard decisions if necessary.

'She's very good at what she does. I have worked with her for many years and I don't believe, in any way shape or form, that she's a bully.'

The tribunal heard during Mr Jones' questioning of Ms Perischine that, shortly after Ms Park called out the policy breaches, Ms Perischine removed her flexible working privileges, which she said had been incorrectly placed on her contract.

She also prepared a probation review which noted several red flags regarding Ms Park's work performance, including a lack of visibility and leadership skills and a failure to build good relationships with her team - which Ms Park called 'grossly unfair'.

Mr Jones said: 'She's blown the whistle on you twice. She's found two fundamental failings on your watch and you're trying to break her... She was subjected to constant criticism about everything, no matter how inconsequential.'

Ms Perischine replied: 'Absolute hogwash. I would never behave that way. There were no failings on my part.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCmyo_0j7dSkNL00
David Jones, who was representing Ms Park at a tribunal last Friday, said the case 'smacked of a cover-up'. Pictured: Merseyside Police HQ

She said that attempts had been made to help Ms Park, but 'there was always resistance and unwillingness to accept any feedback'.

She added: 'There was such a detrimental degradation in her relationships with others, and her impact on and treatment of others, her refusal to reflect, learn or demonstrate a willingness to learn from feedback, that in my opinion things reached a point of no return.

'Despite it being a very difficult thing to do, it was the right thing for all parties, including Mrs Park herself, who clearly wasn't happy in her role.'

The tribunal was adjourned to January 5 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

IOPC investigating nine armed police officers accused of ‘racist’ and discriminatory conversations

Nine armed officers are being investigated over allegations they took part in “racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive” conversations while on duty, the police watchdog has said.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Friday that it had opened two probes into the conduct of nine officers with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.All of the force’s officers are armed, and are responsible for guarding nuclear facilities and materials in England and Scotland against theft or sabotage, with a major focus on counter-terrorism.Each of the nine officers have been told they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional...
The Independent

Police officer charged with attempted murder of woman

A 27-year-old serving police officer has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman. James Riley from Lancashire Police is due to appear in court on Monday. Officers were called because of concerns about a woman’s wellbeing at a hotel in Manchester earlier this week. They were called at around 11.30pm on Thursday and went to the scene on Brook Street in the city.Emergency services also attended and took the woman to hospital, where she remained on Sunday.She was in a stable condition, Greater Manchester Police said. Riley has been charged with attempted murder, the force said on Sunday.He...
BBC

Officer killed himself with Bedfordshire Police armoury gun - coroner

There was a "serious failure" to safely manage a police armoury where an officer accessed a gun used to kill himself, a coroner said. Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found dead on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year. An inquest heard Sgt...
BBC

Gwent Police: Questions over misconduct probe's independence

A Labour MP has questioned the independence of an investigation into alleged misogyny, corruption and racism in Gwent Police. Wiltshire Police will lead the investigation into the Welsh force. Ruth Jones compared it to "police officers marking police officers' homework". The investigation emerged after the Sunday Times reported on messages...
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Ingram Atkinson

After bank calls police on elderly man, instead of arresting him, police officer helps him out

What this police officer did for this man is not short of a good deed. A bank reported this elderly man to the police. But the cop's actions are surprising. One day, a 92-year-old man went into the bank to withdraw money, but the teller told him she couldn't serve him since his ID had expired. They eventually phoned the police to have him removed from the bank when he became angry with them.
The Independent

Mother arrested as 10-year-old found to have large tattoo

A New York mother has been arrested for allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a tattoo. Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Thomas, of Highland, was arrested in October after her son reportedly asked a school nurse for Vaseline for his tattoo, The New York Times reported. Authorities alleged that Ms Thomas allowed her son to get a rendering of his name in large block letters tattoed on his forearm. The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith was also taken into custody. Ms Thomas has since claimed that she believed the tattoo would be temporary and that “no little child should get tattooed.”Ms...
The Independent

US servicewoman charged over motorcyclist’s death ‘on duty at time’, court told

A US servicewoman was still on duty as she drove home from work at a Suffolk military base and allegedly killed a motorcyclist, her lawyer has told a court.Father-of-one Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord car collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on August 26.Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram is considering the issue of jurisdiction in the case, amid...
Daily Mail

'Adored and never forgotten': Family pay tribute to Noah McAleese, two, who died in a 'tragic' incident on an Antrim farm leaving the community 'heartbroken'

Tributes have poured in for an 'adored' toddler who died in an incident on a farm in Antrim yesterday, as his heartbroken family vow he will 'never be forgotten'. The little boy has been named locally as Noah Shea McAleese, and tributes have been paid across the 'heartbroken' communities of Dunloy and Ballymoney.
Law & Crime

College Student, Said to Be Schizophrenic, Beat His Grandfather to Death and Bloodied Father: Deputies

A college student is accused of beating his grandfather to death and attacking his father. Luke Holden Ingram, 19, is currently locked up without bond at the Flagler County Jail in Florida on five charges: second-degree murder, battery by strangulation, resisting an officer without violence, resisting arrest with violence, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Authorities identified the slain victim as Darwin Ingram, 85.
PALM COAST, FL
The Independent

Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels

Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
Daily Mail

Illegal immigrants? Not our problem, say police after 999 callers concerned about alleged crimes by migrants were directed to the Border Force as more than 600 asylum seekers land in Dover on Saturday

Worried residents who call 999 over suspicious behaviour and even alleged crimes by illegal migrants are being told it is a matter for Border Force – not the police, a leading MP has told The Mail on Sunday. The revelation by Natalie Elphicke comes as more than 600 asylum...
Law & Crime

Texas Judge Won’t Throw Out Police Interview with Woman Accused of Murdering Perceived Romantic Rival

The Texas woman accused of gunning down a perceived romantic rival will not be allowed to exclude evidence of her initial interview with police. Judge Brenda Kelly on Wednesday found that there was nothing unconstitutional about the Austin Police Department’s initial interview of murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong in the days following the shooting death of Moriah “Mo” Wilson.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

'This catch, release, repeat system is destroying our country': NYC Mayor Eric Adams fumes over laxed bail laws as repeat criminal tries to snatch five-year-old girl in the street...so will newly-elected Gov Kathy Hochul FINALLY crack down on crime?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging newly-elected Governor Kathy Hochul to ditch the 'catch, release, repeat' bail reforms that are fueling the city's crime epidemic. Hochul inherited the governorship of New York from Andrew Cuomo last year. She was re-elected in Tuesday's midterm on a narrower-than-expected margin, and has been widely panned for her soft stance on crime and bail reform.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Armed Robber Busted Mid-Dump After Fleeing Crime Scene

MEXICO CITY — When you gotta go, you gotta go. But maybe, an exception to the rule should be that if you’re fleeing the scene of a crime, you may want to consider holding it in. An armed robber was busted while sitting on the toilet after deciding...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

685K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy