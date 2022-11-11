Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County

Read full article on original website
Flu in Alabama at highest level on CDC scale
Influenza in Alabama has reached the highest level on the Centers for Disease Control’s scale, according to the latest data. Flu data for week ending Nov. 5 lists Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia as having “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses circulating. Common symptoms include fever plus a cough and sore throat, CDC said.
Alabama among 7 states in ‘very high’ category for flu activity: CDC report
The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — University of Alabama-led study results in new dietary guideline for beneficial food compound
An apple a day can keep the doctor away, according to an international study headed by a University of Alabama faculty member. Dr. Kristi Crowe-White, a registered dietitian who is associate professor and chair of the Department of Human Nutrition and Hospitality Management at UA, led an international workgroup to develop the dietary guideline for a bioactive food compound known as flavan-3-ols. The dietary recommendation is the first for a compound not related to correcting deficiencies but to promoting health and wellness.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama doctors talk benefit, effectiveness of flu vaccine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The number of flu cases in Central Alabama is growing sharply each week and doctor's offices are jam-packed with sick patients. Doctors want to make it clear the flu vaccine will not cause you to get the flu. It also won't prevent you from catching the flu either.
wbrc.com
Doctor encourages stocking up on medicine before getting sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting statewide influenza-like illness is at nearly 12%. Luckily, most people can recover from the flu at home, but once you’re feeling sick the last thing you want is to go to the store and expose other people. So if you already have what you’ll need, you’re prepared.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama pediatricians seeing wave of flu patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The flu season is off to a deadly start in Alabama with at least three people losing their lives so far, one of them a child. "We are overwhelmed," Dr. Peily Soong, pediatrician at Children's of Alabama, says. Dr. Soong says the phones at Children's are...
utv44.com
First-ever LGBTQ+ community needs assessment in the works for Southwest Alabama
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A collaborative project is underway to better support LGBTQ+ communities in our area. Sunday the Alabama Inclusion Project held a feedback workshop in preparation for their survey that will be released at the beginning of 2023. Twenty-nine community organizations and businesses joined forces to contribute...
What in the world is a hellbender?
Alabama is home to quite a few animals with strange names, but none may be more misleading than the hellbender.
Upstate coroner warns of dangers of xylazine
A report from DHEC states xylazine is often in drugs without a person's knowledge and can increase the risk of overdose and death.
wtvy.com
Alabamians urged to get updated COVID-19 booster shots
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots are available across the state. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said many people have received theirs. “Although not the numbers that we’d hoped,” Stubblefield added. He is calling on more people to get this new...
aldailynews.com
Ivey memo signals government belt tightening
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — When campaigning for her next term, Gov. Kay Ivey routinely pointed to improving education as her key priority. But in later campaign speeches, Ivey hinted at another area of focus that has been rumored in government circles for weeks: government efficiency. The day after the election,...
The Easiest Way To Potentially Upset a West Alabama Veteran
Have you ever had someone tell you something and you could just feel the insincerity in their voice?. It's even worse when they didn't even take the time to properly understand why they're saying something to you. Believe it or not, it's easier than you think to be that person...
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people say they try to avoid it. “How long as it been...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
This Ancient Whale Is Alabama's State Fossil
And this apex predator had a rather ironic name. Basilosaurus cetoides.Colin Swift/Encyclopedia of Alabama. Roughly 35 million years ago, much of Alabama was underwater. And a 60 to 70 feet long, serpentine predator dominated this warm, shallow sea. Its name, Basilosaurus, means "king lizard", but this was no reptile.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
Two adults, one child dead from flu as virus surges through Alabama
The Alabama Department of Health reported two adults and one child have died of influenza-like illness this season as the virus continues to circulate throughout the state. In its weekly influenza report, ADPH stated that all districts in the state have seen significant influenza activity. Statewide, the rate of influenza-like illnesses climbed to 11.54% last week from 10.9% during the week of Oct. 24.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
