West Seattle Holiday Guide 2022 is launched!
Every year we put together – and frequently update – a mega-list of local holiday events and info, the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. We’ve just published the first 2022 version, featuring everything we’ve received (or found) info about, so far. The Holiday Guide covers pre-Thanksgiving through New Year’s and breaks down the contents into lists including Thanksgiving (starting with holiday-food ordering deadlines), holiday bazaars/sales/business open houses, concerts, other performances, Santa photo ops, Christmas Ship visits, Christmas tree sales, donation drives/fundraisers, holiday decorations, public Hanukkah celebrations, local shopping spotlights, more … We also spotlight practical information as each holiday gets closer – which grocery stores, restaurants, and coffee shops are open, for example.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: See what Highland Park’s big bird will look like
Earlier this month, we reported on the future public art for Highland Park Way/Holden, part of the city’s 1 Percent For Art program in conjunction with upcoming intersection changes including the installation of a permanent signal. Today we have our first look at what the giant Steller’s Jay sculpture by artist Matthew Mazzotta will look like, in the rendering above, made public by the city Office of Arts and Culture. The city’s update notes that the previously reported tentative title for the $120,000 installation, “Where’s the Party,” refers to “the fact that a group of jays is known as a ‘band,’ ‘cast,’ and a ‘party’ of jays.” It’s expected to be installed next summer, though other work at the intersection is scheduled to start this winter.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Nacho Mama open in South Delridge
Nacho Mama is still experimenting with hours but currently testing 8 am-8 pm Tuesdays-Sundays, closed Mondays. Michael Waldo November 15, 2022 (2:47 pm) The only meat option is beef?No chicken?Won’t be going. Why so negative? November 15, 2022 (3:04 pm) Way to support new local businesses – first response...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle’s newest Peace Pole
As part of a project with the Rotary Club of West Seattle, three Peace Poles have been installed so far this fall – and this is the newest, dedicated last weekend just southeast of the Fauntleroy ferry dock parking lot. The other two are at C & P Coffee...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: New West Seattle Junction pop-up shop One Bird’s Eye View
KayK November 13, 2022 (8:35 pm) Definitely worth checking out- I get all my coats from Nickie, she’s got great stuff!. ElizaC November 13, 2022 (10:41 pm) aa November 13, 2022 (9:20 pm) Why is it called a pop up?. WSB November 13, 2022 (9:49 pm) Dictionary: “denoting a...
westseattleblog.com
Alki Point Healthy Street online open house, Admiral Neighborhood Association, ‘1946’ screening/discussion, more for your West Seattle Tuesday
Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. DONUT FUNDRAISER: Second-to-last day to order Krispy Kreme donuts to pick up Friday at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), whose PTSA is selling them as a fundraiser. BOOK FUNDRAISER: First...
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Two West Seattle holiday donation drives for kids/teens
Our newly launched West Seattle Holiday Guide includes a list of holiday-season donation drives. Today we’re showcasing two of them, starting with one that’s about to start:. TREEHOUSE DRIVE AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Starting tomorrow, West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) will be collecting donated gifts...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Hello, Wednesday
Even more sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Tuesday’s high was 54, two degrees above normal for that date.) –Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Drive-up turkeys Saturday; totals from last weekend’s Beer Church Turkey Bowl; how you can help, pre-Thanksgiving
(WSB photo from 2021 WSFB turkey distribution at SSC) DRIVE-UP TURKEYS: This Saturday (November 19th), you have two options for a free turkey if you need one. In addition to the Eastridge Church giveaway, the WSFB is distributing 500 turkeys and grocery boxes with fresh produce – while they last – at a drive-up/ride-up event in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am-1 pm. Available to all, not just current WSFB clients. If you need a turkey but can’t go there on Saturday, they’ll also be available at WSFB HQ noon-7 pm next Monday (November 21) and 10 am-2 pm next Tuesday and Wednesday (November 22-23).
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Xtracycle cargo bicycle (update: found)
ORIGINAL MONDAY NIGHT REPORT: In the photo are Brad and kids on the cargo bike that he reports was stolen from the Water Taxi pier:. Black Xtracycle long tail/cargo bike. Lots of Seahawks stickers and had a Seattle Mariners flag sticking out the back. Had brand-new hydraulic brakes and grips put on. Rode it for the last 10 years in the Admiral area and Junction, many times with little ones on the back.
westseattleblog.com
CITY BUDGET: One West Seattle amendment makes the semifinal cut, another doesn’t
What you might call the second-to-last version of the next city-budget plan is out this morning – the “balancing package” presented by the City Council’s budget chair, West Seattle-residing citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (video above). This incorporates both the recent projection of reduced city revenues and her decisions on amendments proposed by her colleagues; here’s her overview.
westseattleblog.com
SPORTS: West Seattle Lacrosse Club’s offseason invitation for girls
(Photo provided by West Seattle Lacrosse Club) The next season is a few months away, but the West Seattle Lacrosse Club is hosting informal events right now for girls who might be interested in playing. Here’s the announcement:. Attention, young ladies of West Seattle! Looking for a fun team...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Tuesday
More sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Monday’s high was 52, matching what’s normal for that date.) -SW Roxbury work continues in Holy Family-to-Safeway vicinity for RapidRide H Line. -The east end of Sylvan Way just west of the Home Depot entrance remains closed for drainage work.
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: 2 holiday-season school fundraisers
Two holiday-season fundraisers for West Seattle schools:. ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: Friends of Roxhill is asking for support for families this season:. Every child should have a holiday meal and present, and parents and caregivers could use less stress this holiday season. You can make a difference by donating today! Roxhill Elementary, a Title I school here in West Seattle, has over 50 families who need support through the holiday season. All funds donated go directly to our RoxStar families. Go here to give. Friends of Roxhill is a registered non-profit. If you would prefer to donate by check, please mail it to the school at 7740 34th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126. Thank you for being a friend!
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Charles William Fleming, 1941-2022
Family and friends are remembering Charlie “Tuna” Fleming, and sharing this remembrance with the community:. “Tuna” Fleming (AKA: Butch, Charlie, Chuck, “T”). Charlie was born in Seattle to David Peter Fleming and Grace (Knoff). Growing up along the Duwamish River, he was briefly raised there on a houseboat, which was moved close by to 12th Ave SW – near West Marginal Way – and expanded. He attended Highland Park, Denny, Chief Sealth (he was a sprinter and hurdler) and West Seattle H.S. As a boy he was adventurous and bright and often chose a divergent path: fishing the River, running the log booms, roaming the woods, rebuilding and racing boats. As a young man he embraced work and a life – rambunctious, diverse, wild, boisterous, combative, creative, FUN and funny (after his major heart attack twelve years ago, he awoke in the hospital the next morning: Nurse: “Were you a smoker?”, Charlie: “No, I quit.” Nurse: “How long ago?” Charlie: “When was I admitted?”)
westseattleblog.com
Live, work, study, play in Admiral? Got traffic/crime concerns? Here’s where to go Tuesday night
It’s been a busy few months in Admiral, from the first-ever Admiral Junction Funktion to business-district trick-or-treating, and now it’s time to get ready for the winter holidays. It’s also time to look ahead to next year, while addressing current concerns, and that’s all part of what the Admiral Neighborhood Association plans to do at its next general community meeting, 7 pm Tuesday (November 15) in-person at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill). Here are agenda highlights:
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Ruby Bridges Walk-to-School Day @ Denny IMS
62 years ago today, six-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into an all-white elementary school in New Orleans after a desegregation order – an act of tremendous bravery. In honor of what she and others accomplished in the fight against racism, and to spotlight what is yet to be achieved, schools across the country are now participating in Ruby Bridges Walk-to-School Day on November 14th. In our video above is a group of Denny International Middle School students who walked together early this morning as part of it. Denny principal Jeff Lam spoke to them as they gathered north of Westwood Village to start their walk:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 83-year-old carjacked; armed hit-and-run suspect; precinct meeting reminder
First, two West Seattle incidents, from Sunday police reports:. CARJACKING: Police say this happened in the parking lot at the Arrowhead Gardens senior-living complex just after 10:30 Sunday morning. They report that an 83-year-old woman told them she was on her way to her car when a man asked her for a cigarette. She replied that she doesn’t smoke, and got into her car, with her key “on her pinky finger.” Police day the man reached into her car and tried to rip the key away from her finger, then grabbed her and threw her to the ground before stealing her car. She had to be taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries including “a deep laceration to her arm.” The full police report says the carjacker was described only as “short”; the stolen car is a silver Hyundai sedan. SPD incident number is 2022-305063.
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! 3 West Seattle High School athletes sign with colleges
Congratulations to three student athletes from West Seattle High School who are signing with colleges. At the ceremony just before the Veterans’ Day weekend were, from left, Miles Gosztola, who’ll play baseball at Gonzaga University, major not decided yet; Jake Lockwood, who’ll play baseball at Everett Community College, major not decided yet; and Lina Delgado, who’ll play softball at Missouri Western State University, where she intends to major in criminal justice. Both the WSHS baseball and softball programs excelled in their most-recent seasons last spring – the baseball team finished #4 in the state, and the softball team made it to the district playoffs.
