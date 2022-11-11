Is Thanksgiving even Thanksgiving without stuffing? I think not. (And yes, I know it’s technically dressing if you’re not actually using it to stuff a bird and are concerned with semantics.) It’s one of my favorite parts of the holiday feast so when I saw this old recipe card, I was intrigued to see how this family’s vintage version differed from my own. And boy did it differ. A few of the ingredients gave me pause… but we’ll get to that in a minute.

20 HOURS AGO