Elko Daily Free Press
The Kitchn: The super simple secret to the crispiest oven-roasted potatoes
If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
People Who Love To Cook Are Sharing Their Favorite Ways To Upgrade Popular Foods, From Grilled Cheese To Brownie Mix
"It may sound strange, but adding a bit of it to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich takes it all to a whole level."
12tomatoes.com
Recipe Tin Project: Turkey Dressing
Is Thanksgiving even Thanksgiving without stuffing? I think not. (And yes, I know it’s technically dressing if you’re not actually using it to stuff a bird and are concerned with semantics.) It’s one of my favorite parts of the holiday feast so when I saw this old recipe card, I was intrigued to see how this family’s vintage version differed from my own. And boy did it differ. A few of the ingredients gave me pause… but we’ll get to that in a minute.
princesspinkygirl.com
Garlic Green Beans
This Garlic Green Beans recipe is a flavorful way to prepare the classic green bean and turn it into a tasty sauteed veggie that you and even your kids will look forward to eating. Cooks in under 10 minutes, this easy 5-ingredient healthy side dish is gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and...
The 6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The Instant Pot Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven sizzled the competition.
I tried Alton Brown's 3-ingredient recipe for baked potatoes, and I already know how I'd make it even better
I'm on the hunt for the best baked-potato recipe, and I appreciated how simple the "Good Eats" star's cooking and presentation methods were.
I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again
We love Ina Garten’s entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the...
rsvplive.ie
Money expert says to make Christmas ham in the slow cooker
We’re all looking for ways to cut costs this Christmas and money saving expert Santis O’Garro is sharing her top saving tips ahead of the most wonderful (and expensive) time of the year. It’s no secret that the ongoing energy crisis means it’s time to revaluate how and...
Chicken mignon with harissa butter and bacon looks fancy, tastes delicious and is so easy
The arbol chiles and red bell pepper give the harissa butter a delicious kick, while the bacon adds smoky flavor to the chicken.
rsvplive.ie
Genius cleaning hack removes water stains from wood furniture in minutes
There is nothing worse than ruining a good piece of furniture with water stains. We have all been there, somebody forgets to use a coaster and before you know it, a massive water ring has appeared on your beautiful table. The good news is fixing the problem doesn’t have to...
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Woman Shares the Most Effective (And Easiest) Way to Get Rid of Fruit Flies
This is genius (and free)!
nrn.com
The 12 restaurant chains consumers crave the most
One quality that keeps restaurant consumers returning to a chain again and again is simply how craveable that restaurant’s food is. Craveability is one thing that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the annual Consumer Picks report. Here, Nation’s Restaurant News has pulled out the 12 restaurant...
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
homedit.com
What’s the Best Mirror Cleaner?
A good mirror cleaner is just as important as your cleaning technique for streak-free glass. Bathroom mirrors get covered in gunk fast. Splashes of toothpaste, makeup, and skincare products can cause a mirror to go from clean to dotted in a short amount of time. We’ve tested many of the...
The Daily South
How To Cream Butter and Sugar
A well-known instruction for seasoned bakers and a familiar directive for more casual ones, creaming together butter and sugar appears early in countless baking recipes. But as ubiquitous as it is in cake recipes and cookie recipes, incorrectly creaming butter and sugar is one of the most common mistakes bakers make and can result in flat, dense, or soggy sweets. Here, discover why this step is so key to turning out a delectable finished product, plus how to do it properly.
skinnytaste.com
Garlic-Ginger Chicken Stir-Fry
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. Garlic-Ginger Chicken Stir-Fry is a quick and easy stir-fry with chicken breast, bok choy, red onion, peanuts and basil. Garlic-Ginger Chicken Stir-Fry Ginger, soy sauce, garlic, and chili paste turn boringchicken breast into a delicious main dish that’s just right...
The best carry-on luggage in 2022, plus impressive Black Friday luggage deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Whether you're traveling for the holidays, work or play, a great carry-on bag can be a game changer. We found...
Why You Should Keep The Lid On After Cooking Brown Rice
The United States consumes 4.6 million tonnes of rice annually (white and brown), per Statista. It stands to reason that the number of recipes available is in some way proportionate to this volume. There is the seemingly standard recipe with the 2:1 ratio of water to rice, along with the...
Sheet-pan quesadilla recipe to feed a crowd
How to make The Modern Proper’s sheet pan baked quesadilla filled with scallion and avocado, and served with jalapeno ranch.
