Can Energizer Stock (NYSE:ENR) Keep Going and Going amid Strong Earnings?
Energizer Holdings is higher today following its earnings report, and a souring macroeconomic picture could prove valuable for the battery giant. Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) made a name for itself on long-lived batteries and drum-playing bunnies that just kept going and going. Can the stock do likewise? ENR is rallying today after releasing Fiscal Q4 earnings. The company posted earnings of $0.82 per share. That was quite sufficient to beat TipRanks’ projections that called for $0.78 per share. It also exceeded last year’s earnings per share of $0.79. Revenue proved a beat as well; it came in at $790.4 million for the quarter – sufficient to beat estimates by 2.16%. Lastly, it readily beat revenue from a year ago, which came in at $766 million. I’m bullish on Energizer Holdings.
ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
ZIM Integrated Shipping is set to release its third-quarter results tomorrow. Analysts expect ZIM to report lower earnings per share compared to the year-ago period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 16, before the market opens. Based in...
Hedge Fund Point 72 Builds Position in These Stocks; Should You?
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) At the same time, considering the tough macroeconomic backdrop, the ace investor has completely exited positions in a few consumer goods stocks, including Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Nike (NYSE:NKE), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). Cohen’s fund has a whopping $25 billion in assets under management. Let’s take...
XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): Is Its Long-Term Potential Worth It?
XPeng’s underwhelming deliveries report reflects the firm’s troubled positioning in the past couple of months. Investors are worried about demand-related risks, operating inefficiencies, supply chain bottlenecks, and a lack of clarity regarding its path to profitability. XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) investors have had a rough outing in recent months....
Sea Limited Shares (NYSE: SE) Surge over 40% after Earnings Beat
Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) surged more than 40% after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.66, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$1.04 per share. In addition, sales increased by 18.5% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Hasbro Entertainment Stock (NASDAQ:HAS) Plunged Today. Here’s Why
Hasbro Entertainment plunged in today’s trading session. Troubles in its very profitable “Magic: The Gathering” line are showing. However, with a host of other properties in play, the loss may not be that bad. Hasbro Entertainment (NASDAQ:HAS), the maker of a wide range of toys and games,...
Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Lowe’s is set to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. While the company is expected to benefit from its efforts to build its Pro business, analysts are cautious about the housing sector’s performance in 2023. Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results...
What Stocks did Buffett’s Berkshire Add in its $9B Q3 Shopping Bag?
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) bought shares worth $9 billion in the third quarter, as per the company’s latest 13F SEC filing. Berkshire took new positions in three stocks – 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), 5.8 million shares of Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), and 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial Group (JEF).
Getty (NYSE:GETY) Stock Tanks After Earnings and Revenue Miss
Getty Images posted an earnings and revenue miss after the market closed on Monday. Although foreign exchange fluctuations contributed largely to the revenue decline, investors don’t seem happy. Shares of visual content creator and marketplace Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) have been on a wild ride on Monday. Shares of Getty...
Should You Bet on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock?
BlackBerry stock has witnessed a sharp pullback in one year. Despite the correction, BB stock has an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Down about 55% in one year, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSE:BB) has become a penny stock. While shares of this security software and services provider have corrected significantly, BlackBerry benefits from increased enterprise spending on cybersecurity. However, BB stock has a low Smart Score on TipRanks, implying a weak outlook ahead.
Significant Insider Trading at Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC, made a huge insider buy transaction on LAZY stock yesterday worth $24.24 million. Meanwhile, another major owner, B. Riley Financial, sold shares worth $24.14 million. One of the major owners at Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. The private investment firm,...
The 3 Best ETFs for a Late-Year Market Rally
If you’re ready for a risk-on ending to a roller-coaster year in the markets, specific stocks are fine, but cost-conscious traders can consider an allocation in these three low-fee ETFs in hopes of great Q4 returns. Can you hear the sleigh bells ringing? It looks like a “Santa Claus”...
4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Analysts are Rooting For This Week
Choosing the right stocks during a bear market can be tough, so here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are optimistic about. Analysts are in favor of these four “Strong Buy” stocks — Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL).
Follow the Hedge Fund: Starboard Value’s 3rd Quarter Portfolio
Ace hedge fund manager Jeffrey Smith’s Starboard Value LP has disclosed its latest holdings through a regulatory filing. The portfolio shows some interesting insights into Smith’s stock views, which may prove useful for investors. Jeffrey Smith-led Starboard Value LP disclosed its portfolio position as of September 30, 2022,...
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock is Gaining Steam. How Far Can it Go?
Farfetch stock gained over 24% last week. The company will report its Q3 financials on November 17. Adverse currency movement and weakness in China could hurt its near-term prospects. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock is gaining steam ahead of its Q3 earnings announcement. Shares of this online retail platform for luxury fashion...
Happy Monday For MNDY As Q3 Results Beat Estimates
Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) soared in pre-market trading on Monday as the work management platform announced upbeat Q3 results. The company’s revenues jumped 65% year-over-year to $136.9 million, beating analysts’ estimates by $6.5 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.05 per share versus a loss of $0.26...
‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers.
Can Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Survive the Current Crypto Collapse?
The decline in Bitcoin prices is having a negative impact on Hut 8 Mining’s financial performance. Having said that, the company is constantly improving its hash rate capacity and bitcoin mining operations by deploying a more efficient fleet. Canadian digital asset mining company Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) (TSE:HUT)...
JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) Beat Out its Competitors in Earnings. Here’s How.
JP Morgan Chase played it safe by taking calculated risks. It avoided massive losses by staying away from risky leveraged buyout loan deals. In a world where macro uncertainty has made investors worrisome, even big investment banking behemoths like JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) have taken calculated risks to avoid massive losses.
BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) Lands a “Perfect 10” Smart Score
Shares of BJ’s Wholesale sport a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, implying it has the potential to beat the broader market averages. BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) is now a part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. The coveted list has stocks more likely to outperform the benchmark index. For instance, shares carrying a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a significant margin (see the graph below).
