Kern County In Depth: Midterm election analysis
This week on “Kern County In Depth,” a midterm election update and analysis. 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the vote and what’s ahead in Kern County and in Washington D.C. Jim Scott hosts “Kern County in Depth.”
kernvalleysun.com
Assemblyman Vince Fong Releases Statement on Election Night Victory
Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) released the following statement in response to winning the unanimous support of Assembly District 32 voters in his campaign for reelection:. "Thank you to the people and families of Kern and Tulare counties for the opportunity to represent our communities in Sacramento. It is an...
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: 'Dropout' from race for seat on a powerful Kern water board appears poised to win
If Eric Averett maintains his lead over incumbent Phil Cerro for a seat on the powerful Kern County Water Agency board, it may prove just how effective a campaign statement can be. Averett said he tried to withdraw his name from the ballot after belatedly learning Cerro would run. But...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Still 100,000 votes to count in Kern County. Bruen, Measure P still lead; Inyo and Mono push Slayton ahead of Scrivner
At the latest update from the Kern County Elections Division, Mayor Eric Bruen was leading in his bid for re-election and Measure P was ahead, but the numbers have not been updated since 2:14 a.m. Wednesday. That count included all in-person ballots cast Tuesday and mail-in ballots received early. Meanwhile,...
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Bruen, Measure P extend leads in Friday election result update
The Kern County Elections Division posted its latest update at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and most races saw no change in results from the prior update at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday. Mayor Eric Bruen and Measure P each extended their leads. On Thursday, the elections staff had more than 100,000 mail-in ballots...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Nov, 9
Occurred at Larkspur Apartments on S Downs St. . Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: WPH2 Female heard. yelling in the background/RP told the cops to come and then he hung up. Disposition: Arrest Made. 02:01 INFORMATION 2211100002. Occurred on W Moyer Av. Misc Info. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 03:40...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Oil Festival puts local industry on display at Stramler Park
Formerly known as the Kern Energy Festival, this year's Kern Oil Festival welcomed visitors to Stramler Park on Saturday. The event offered attendees a chance to check out some of the equipment used every day in the oil fields, as well as a host of family-friendly activities.
Bakersfield Californian
Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield invites community to take the RealAge Test
Your chronological age — the number of months and years you've lived on planet Earth — matters. But decades of data show that different people age at different rates, and some tend to defy their chronological, or biological, age.
sjvsun.com
New Clinica Sierra Vista chief looks to break cycle of drama for health clinics
Dr. Olga Meave’s ascendance to the top job at Clinica Sierra Vista was something of a trial by fire, times three. On top of other problems at the Bakersfield-based chain of community health clinics — turbulence in administration, a pandemic and everything that went with them — Clinica’s new employees, so badly needed at the time, “were joining and they were leaving.”
Armed Forces Gala at Bakersfield College honors local veterans
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College hosted another event to celebrate local military heroes Saturday. The college hosted the Armed Forces Gala at the college’s brand new ballroom. Organizer Ben Patten says the sold out event is a testament to the community’s support of its veterans. More than 97% of the money raised at the […]
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: McCarthy’s ascendency to the speakership, though likely, is not assured
How badly does Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy want to be speaker of the House?
How do I know if my ballot has been counted?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just days after the polls for the 2022 midterm election closed, results continue to trickle in. Many voters may be wondering whether or not their vote has been counted. Seeing 100 percent of precincts reported on vote counts simply means that every area in Kern County has submitted some information on […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Light agenda for Ridgecrest City Council meeting
In what will likely be a brief meeting, the Ridgecrest City Council on Nov. 16 will present the key to the city to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Ship 4084 and American Legion Post 684. In the only discussion/action item, Mayor Pro Tem Scott Hayman is scheduled to update...
Wings N' Wheels event returns to Minter Field in Shafter
This weekend, Kern County celebrated Veterans Day weekend with a show for the ages! The Wings N' Wheels Military Show returned to Minter Field in Shafter for the 5th year.
2022 Mayor’s Ball raises money for CityServe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Mayor’s Ball returned to Bakersfield on Saturday. Hundreds of Bakersfield community leaders, dignitaries and guests dressed their best for the evening benefiting CityServe. It was not immediately known how much money was raised for the nonprofit to help the area’s most vulnerable populations. Last year the Mayor’s Ball raised […]
Vehicle pursuit ends with spike strips on Highway 166
CHP SLO confirmed units from the Santa Maria office responded to a vehicle pursuit Sunday afternoon.
sjvsun.com
Bakersfield doc Bains cruising over Perez for newly-vacant Bakersfield Assembly seat
An intra-party battle between two Democrats in Kern County has put a sitting Kern County Supervisor on the outs in her quest for state office. Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez has only picked up 41.1 percent of the vote for Assembly District 35. Her opponent, Bakersfield doctor Jasmeet Bains, is...
Tiney Oaks homeless shelter and navigation center coming soon to Oildale
The new project seeks to help unhoused persons who have trouble thriving in a communal shelter setting.
KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
