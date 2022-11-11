ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Related
KGET

Kern County In Depth: Midterm election analysis

This week on “Kern County In Depth,” a midterm election update and analysis. 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the vote and what’s ahead in Kern County and in Washington D.C. Jim Scott hosts “Kern County in Depth.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Assemblyman Vince Fong Releases Statement on Election Night Victory

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) released the following statement in response to winning the unanimous support of Assembly District 32 voters in his campaign for reelection:. "Thank you to the people and families of Kern and Tulare counties for the opportunity to represent our communities in Sacramento. It is an...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Bruen, Measure P extend leads in Friday election result update

The Kern County Elections Division posted its latest update at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and most races saw no change in results from the prior update at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday. Mayor Eric Bruen and Measure P each extended their leads. On Thursday, the elections staff had more than 100,000 mail-in ballots...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Police Department log for Nov, 9

Occurred at Larkspur Apartments on S Downs St. . Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: WPH2 Female heard. yelling in the background/RP told the cops to come and then he hung up. Disposition: Arrest Made. 02:01 INFORMATION 2211100002. Occurred on W Moyer Av. Misc Info. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 03:40...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Oil Festival puts local industry on display at Stramler Park

Formerly known as the Kern Energy Festival, this year's Kern Oil Festival welcomed visitors to Stramler Park on Saturday. The event offered attendees a chance to check out some of the equipment used every day in the oil fields, as well as a host of family-friendly activities.
sjvsun.com

New Clinica Sierra Vista chief looks to break cycle of drama for health clinics

Dr. Olga Meave’s ascendance to the top job at Clinica Sierra Vista was something of a trial by fire, times three. On top of other problems at the Bakersfield-based chain of community health clinics — turbulence in administration, a pandemic and everything that went with them — Clinica’s new employees, so badly needed at the time, “were joining and they were leaving.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Armed Forces Gala at Bakersfield College honors local veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College hosted another event to celebrate local military heroes Saturday. The college hosted the Armed Forces Gala at the college’s brand new ballroom. Organizer Ben Patten says the sold out event is a testament to the community’s support of its veterans. More than 97% of the money raised at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

How do I know if my ballot has been counted?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just days after the polls for the 2022 midterm election closed, results continue to trickle in. Many voters may be wondering whether or not their vote has been counted. Seeing 100 percent of precincts reported on vote counts simply means that every area in Kern County has submitted some information on […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Light agenda for Ridgecrest City Council meeting

In what will likely be a brief meeting, the Ridgecrest City Council on Nov. 16 will present the key to the city to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Ship 4084 and American Legion Post 684. In the only discussion/action item, Mayor Pro Tem Scott Hayman is scheduled to update...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

2022 Mayor’s Ball raises money for CityServe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Mayor’s Ball returned to Bakersfield on Saturday. Hundreds of Bakersfield community leaders, dignitaries and guests dressed their best for the evening benefiting CityServe. It was not immediately known how much money was raised for the nonprofit to help the area’s most vulnerable populations. Last year the Mayor’s Ball raised […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
ROSAMOND, CA

