Yuma, AZ

thedesertreview.com

Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school

Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Local Veterans locked out of healthcare

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By

BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
BRAWLEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro Celebrates Opening of New Library

EL CENTRO — Children eagerly cut the ribbon and excitedly hurried through the front door of the new El Centro Library at its opening day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the well-attended ceremony where there was a row of food trucks, balloon animals and face painting for children, a fire engine with a large American flag waving at the end of its extended ladder, and a dancing Mickey Mouse posing for photographs.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

No surprises in Imperial Valley's voting choices

IMPERIAL COUNTY — As the election department of Imperial County continues to count votes – vote by mail ballots are legal if postmarked by November 8 – the numbers are settling down giving us the likely winners by print deadline Monday. There were no surprises as the County voted along the lines of the whole state, ensuring a Democratic party line-up for all state offices and for state and federal representatives. All state judges have insurmountable leads for staying in office.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Brawley, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Vincent Memorial Catholic soccer team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on November 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Cool temperatures for the week with gustier winds by our mid-week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting the week with quiet weather conditions and cool temperatures. We will start to increase in clouds later tonight and into tomorrow morning, but no rain is expected over the next several days. Breezier conditions will start to arrive in Yuma county areas by tomorrow...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

