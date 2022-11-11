Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school
Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
kyma.com
Local Veterans locked out of healthcare
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
Veterans show off their talents in the Foothills
One local veteran Robert Stevwing was at the event selling his wood carvings. The post Veterans show off their talents in the Foothills appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Cattle Call Traditions Roll On By
BRAWLEY — While most youths in Brawley were sitting on the street curbs, awaiting the start of the Cattle Call Parade, not Becquer Morales. He had the best seat in town on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, right at the foot of the cowboy statue in the Plaza. “I like...
Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session
There was a fun attraction taking place at the Yuma Territorial Prison. The post Yuma Crossing Railroad is back in session appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
El Centro Celebrates Opening of New Library
EL CENTRO — Children eagerly cut the ribbon and excitedly hurried through the front door of the new El Centro Library at its opening day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the well-attended ceremony where there was a row of food trucks, balloon animals and face painting for children, a fire engine with a large American flag waving at the end of its extended ladder, and a dancing Mickey Mouse posing for photographs.
kyma.com
Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
Person shot on third street in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said one person was shot Monday morning on Third Street near Avenue A. The post Person shot on third street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds
A fire broke out inside a house located in the 600 block of South Main Street. The post South Main St. fire broke out on Sunday, YFD responds appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
No surprises in Imperial Valley's voting choices
IMPERIAL COUNTY — As the election department of Imperial County continues to count votes – vote by mail ballots are legal if postmarked by November 8 – the numbers are settling down giving us the likely winners by print deadline Monday. There were no surprises as the County voted along the lines of the whole state, ensuring a Democratic party line-up for all state offices and for state and federal representatives. All state judges have insurmountable leads for staying in office.
kyma.com
CBS 13 SPORTS: Local cross country stars shine at state meet, AWC Mens Soccer wins opener at NJCAA Tournament
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Runners from the Yuma area head to state looking to represent the Desert Southwest, and Arizona Western opens their run to a national title with a win in pool play. All in Monday's sportscast.
Brawley, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Man accused of killing two people
A man has been accused of killing two people in Somerton, Ariz. The post Man accused of killing two people appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a trespass on private property. The post Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens appeared first on KYMA.
YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation
A male victim died of a gunshot wound on Saturday, November 12, 2022, according to a press release. The post YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Cool temperatures for the week with gustier winds by our mid-week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting the week with quiet weather conditions and cool temperatures. We will start to increase in clouds later tonight and into tomorrow morning, but no rain is expected over the next several days. Breezier conditions will start to arrive in Yuma county areas by tomorrow...
Fatal collision on South Frontage Road
On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a motorcycle-vehicle collision. The post Fatal collision on South Frontage Road appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Defense for man accused of murdering half-brother, sister-in-law requests more time
(KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering his half-brother and sister-in-law was back in court today. The defense for 63-year-old Jerry Klahn requested an additional 60 days to proceed saying the state has not provided some medical documents they need. Klahn was extradited from Phoenix in early August after...
KTAR.com
Man indicted for smuggling 71 pounds into US through southern Arizona
PHOENIX — A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona last month for smuggling 71 pounds of fentanyl into the U.S. through a border port of entry in southern Arizona, authorities said. Edwin Francisco Cubillas of Mexico, 27, faces two charges, including importation of fentanyl and...
kyma.com
Arizona Western Mens Soccer opens NJCAA tournament with 1-0 win over Otero
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western Mens soccer defeated Otero 1-0 in the pool play round of the NJCAA tournament on Monday. After a scoreless first half, a 52nd minute goal from Matador freshman Terry Makedika proved to be the game winner. You can see the full game recap...
