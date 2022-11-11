MACOMB, IL – The Western Illinois Leathernecks are taking on the Indiana State Sycamores. this week, as they are coming off of a tough loss against the North Dakota State Bison 56-17. It was a ground-and-pound game for the Leathernecks. They gave up 453 yards rushing on 55 attempts against the Bison, and they only registered 321 yards total for the game. Graduate transfer Jafar Armstrong had a solid performance despite the loss, catching three passes for 85 yards, scoring the only two touchdowns for the Leathernecks. Junior quarterback Clay Bruno registered 188 passing yards, completing 21 of his 36 passes for two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also led the team in rushing yards in that game, having 42 yards on nine carries. Junior running back Jaylin Jackson couldn’t quite get it going on the ground, as he only had six carries for 26 yards. Junior defensive back Bradyn Smith had an amazing game, leading the Leatherneck defense in tackles with eight. Sophomore linebacker Chase Graham had the only interception for the Leatherneck defense.

