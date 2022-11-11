Read full article on original website
Related
Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
Rey Mysterio Reportedly Dealing With An Injury
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has been pulled from the WWE "SmackDown" World Cup tournament due to an unspecified injury, according to a new report from The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Ringside News was the first to report about Mysterio's injury and how Mustafa Ali will be the one to be...
Kevin Owens Reportedly Suffers Major Injury
Kevin Owens may be looking at some time off due to a reported injury at a WWE house show on Sunday night. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens suffered a MCL sprain in his right knee after coming down awkwardly on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory. The untelevised match took place during a live house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
Liv Morgan Hangs Out With 'Scary' AEW Star
The spooky season may officially be over, but Liv Morgan still likes to keep the spirit alive. Following her recent appearance on USA's Networks "Chucky" series — which saw her character get murdered by the titular killer doll — Morgan has met another "scary" character. This time, it was "The Living Dead Girl."
Jeff Hardy Reportedly Required To Attend Next Pre-Trial Hearing
It has now been nearly five months since Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI and charged with a felony count for this being his third DUI in the last three years, following two arrests in 2019. Now, the AEW star finally looks like he's going to have his day in court, after several delays, and will be doing so in person.
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title At Hard Times 3
The NWA has been grabbing the headlines lately, most notably due to the fallout between company officials and Nick Aldis, who was suspended after handing in his notice and criticizing the promotion. However, the company aired its Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana, and a new NWA World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
Valerie Loureda Makes Her In-Ring WWE Debut
Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda made her WWE in-ring debut on Saturday night at a non-televised "NXT" live house show in Orlando, Florida. On Saturday night, Loureda took to Twitter to comment on her "WWE Journey." "I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV," wrote Loureda. Loureda's...
Kevin Nash Reunited With WCW Star After His Son's Passing
Time and tragedy have a way of putting things into perspective, and proving that petty grievances and personal grudges are not meant to be tattooed on one's heart. On the latest episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash talked about how numerous wrestlers have reached out in the wake of the untimely death of his son, Tristan. According to Nash, fellow WCW wrestler and one-time friend Konnan reached out to him, mending the fence between the two wrestlers.
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
WWE Teases Romantic Storyline For Emma On SmackDown
On the action-packed November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Shotzi Blackheart won a #1 contenders match to be named the next challenger for Ronda Rousey's Smackdown Women's Championship. After the match, Emma caught up with Shotzi in a backstage segment that eventually saw Shayna Baszler choke out the #1 contender on behalf of Rousey, setting up a singles match between the two for next week's episode of "SmackDown."
Konnan On Whether Triple H Would Welcome CM Punk Back To WWE
Konnan has shared his thoughts on whether or not he sees a WWE return in CM Punk's future. Punk appears to be in the midst of a nasty split from AEW following an incident that occurred after the All Out PPV event back in September. Following AEW's investigation into the brawl involving Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, Steel was reportedly fired, and AEW is reportedly seeking to buy out Punk's contract.
NJPW's Kevin Kelly Announces New Wrestling Promotion
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announcer Kevin Kelly is embarking on a new adventure in the wrestling industry. On November 13, Kelly announced via Twitter that he is involved in a brand-new promotion called American eXcellece Wrestling. The first event will take place on Saturday, January 7, and will emanate from the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Pennsylvania.
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
Bret Hart Has Major Regrets About His Pro Wrestling Career
As storied a career and legacy in pro wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart had through the decades he stepped into the square circle, he still has a particular regret about his time in the industry. "I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias," Hart told...
Indi Hartwell & More Announced For 11/15 WWE NXT
WWE announced more matches via Twitter for the November 15 edition of "NXT." Indi Hartwell will face Tatum Paxley, while Schism's The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) will face the former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. On the last week's episode of "NXT," Schism...
