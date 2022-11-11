Read full article on original website
KEYT
Waters again threaten Australia town flooded 2 weeks ago
SYDNEY (AP) — Around 1,000 people have been told to evacuate a town in eastern Australia expecting its second flood in two weeks. New South Wales’ State Emergency Service said the Lachlan River is rising faster than anticipated and people in low-lying areas of Forbes needed to evacuate by Tuesday. Officials say some Forbes residents had yet to return to homes damaged in the flooding two weeks ago and likely to be inundated again. Much of central New South Wales state is on high alert for flooding. A flooding emergency has lasted for two months in the state, and much of the ground is too saturated to absorb rainwater. This makes predicting where flash flooding might occur more difficult.
KEYT
In asylum dispute, Austrian mayor takes down migrant tents
ST. GEORGEN, Austria (AP) — In a standoff over the rising number of asylum-seekers in Austria, the mayor of a small village has defied the federal government and ordered that tents housing migrants be dismantled. After a weeks-long conflict, St. Georgen Mayor Ferdinand Aigner on Monday had more than a dozen tents removed, citing security concerns. The national government has repeatedly criticized the village’s resistance toward housing asylum-seekers. Across Europe, the number of people applying for protection has reached highs not seen since over 1 million people sought refuge seven years ago. That has placed strains on national asylum systems. Berlin has turned a former airport into a temporary refugee shelter for up to 3,600 migrants.
KEYT
Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Austria have attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting’s frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted Tuesday they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death and Life” from Klimt at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government’s use of fossil energies. The painting wasn’t damaged. One activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the glass over the painting’s frame. The group defended the protest saying they were protesting “oil and gas drilling.”
KEYT
110 Rohingya flee Myanmar, land by boat in Indonesia
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — More than 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a boat for more than a month have been found along the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province. They’re the latest group of refugees believed to be making hazardous sea voyages from Myanmar. Local fishermen saw the 110 Rohingya early Tuesday. They included 27 women and 18 children. They were reported to be weak and hungry and were moved to a community hall in the village for health checks until authorities decide where to accommodate them. Hundreds of thousands Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since 2017. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes in response to attacks by a rebel group.
KEYT
Nigerian local chief killed in renewed separatist violence
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say gunmen have shot dead a local chief and two of his aides during an attack in Nigeria’s southeastern Imo state. The gunmen disguised themselves as “persons in distress” who had come to report an emergency situation to him before opening fire, the police spokesperson said. The latest incident in Imo state follows a similar trend of attacks across Nigeria’s southeast region in which members of the militant arm of the group Indigenous People of Biafra have emerged as prime suspects. IPOB, which is an outlawed separatist group, has been pressing for the region to break away from the West African nation and become independent. IPOB denied involvement in the latest attack.
KEYT
Building under construction collapses in Kenya’s capital
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A multi-story residential building under construction has collapsed in Kenyan capital Nairobi. There was no immediate official word on any casualties. Construction workers are feared trapped under the rubble and rescue operations have begun. A report in the local media cited residents of the Kasarani suburb who said the building was showing signs of weakness with cracks visible. A construction worker quoted by the local Daily Nation newspaper said government officials had on Tuesday morning inspected the construction site and asked workers to leave. But the paper reported that the foreman told the workers to keep working. Building collapses are common in Nairobi where housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.
KEYT
Palestinian kills 3 Israelis, wounds 3 in West Bank stabbing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Officials say a Palestinian killed three Israelis and wounded three others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel. The Zaka paramedic service confirmed the three were killed in the settlement of Ariel on Tuesday. The three wounded were hospitalized in serious condition. Israeli news outlets said the attacker was trying to flee the scene and drove a car onto the adjacent highway, collided with oncoming traffic, then fled the vehicle before he was shot. The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed he was killed. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent condolences and said Israel was “fighting terror nonstop and full force.”
KEYT
Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says Britain is carrying out a “calculated attack” on his country by blaming it for the increased number of immigrants crossing the English Channel illegally. Edi Rama on Tuesday said that the new British Cabinet was scapegoating Albanians because it “has gone down a blind alley with its new policy resulting from Brexit.” Britain has seen more than 40,000 migrants crossing the Channel this year, a record high. One-third of them are Albanians. Interior minister Suella Braverman described the arrivals as an “invasion on our southern coast” also blaming Albanian criminal gangs for “abusing” Britain’s asylum system and modern slavery laws.
KEYT
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by a Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WBNA star Brittney Griner has opened at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The exhibition at the Federation Council that opened Tuesday underlines Russia’s strong interest in the release of Viktor Bout. Russian officials say he is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as the ruthless “Merchant of Death.” Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism for allegedly trying to sell up to $20 million in weapons.
