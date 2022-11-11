ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marshfieldareasports.com

Stratford football outlasts Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in overtime to take WIAA Level 4 playoff, advance to state finals

WAUPACA – The Stratford football team is stateboard. Again. Koehler Kilty ran in for a touchdown from 15 yards out and the Stratford defense held with an interception on the final play to give the Tigers a thrilling 20-14 overtime win over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in a WIAA Division 6 Level 4 state semifinal Friday night at Waupaca High School.
STRATFORD, WI
Scorebook Live

‘Absolutely magical.’ New-look Wilsonville repeats as 5A girls soccer champion; Marist Catholic (4A), Valley Catholic (3A/2A/1A) also claim titles

By René Ferrán | Photos by Taylor Balkom  As Kenley Whittaker dribbled along the end line with the final countdown to Saturday’s OSAA Class 5A girls soccer championship game booming over the Hillsboro Stadium loudspeakers, one thought dominated the Wilsonville junior’s mind.  “Oh, my god! ...
WILSONVILLE, OR

