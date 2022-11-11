Read full article on original website
Related
marshfieldareasports.com
Stratford football outlasts Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in overtime to take WIAA Level 4 playoff, advance to state finals
WAUPACA – The Stratford football team is stateboard. Again. Koehler Kilty ran in for a touchdown from 15 yards out and the Stratford defense held with an interception on the final play to give the Tigers a thrilling 20-14 overtime win over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in a WIAA Division 6 Level 4 state semifinal Friday night at Waupaca High School.
‘Absolutely magical.’ New-look Wilsonville repeats as 5A girls soccer champion; Marist Catholic (4A), Valley Catholic (3A/2A/1A) also claim titles
By René Ferrán | Photos by Taylor Balkom As Kenley Whittaker dribbled along the end line with the final countdown to Saturday’s OSAA Class 5A girls soccer championship game booming over the Hillsboro Stadium loudspeakers, one thought dominated the Wilsonville junior’s mind. “Oh, my god! ...
Girls soccer team, cross country runner Grace Heitkamp make history for Olentangy Berlin
The Olentangy Berlin girls soccer and girls cross country teams had record-setting seasons. The soccer team won the program’s first district championship and had its most wins in a season, while sophomore Grace Heitkamp turned in the girls cross country team’s best performance at the state meet. Berlin...
Boys soccer: McQuaid, Fillmore win in state semis to advance to title matches
Section V sent four boys teams to the state soccer semifinals finals and went 2-2 on Saturday. McQuaid advanced to Sunday’s Class AA championship with a 3-0 win over Connetquot and Fillmore moves on the Class D final with a 3-2 overtime win over Greenport. Spencerport (Class A) and Avon (C) saw their seasons...
Live scores: Saturday's OSAA soccer state title matches
The high school soccer season has reached its final weekend. Local team McKay boys soccer will play for the 5A state title vs. West Albany at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. Check here Saturday for results in the OSAA boys and girls soccer state championship matches. ...
Comments / 0