Section V sent four boys teams to the state soccer semifinals finals and went 2-2 on Saturday. McQuaid advanced to Sunday’s Class AA championship with a 3-0 win over Connetquot and Fillmore moves on the Class D final with a 3-2 overtime win over Greenport. Spencerport (Class A) and Avon (C) saw their seasons...

FILLMORE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO