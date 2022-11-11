Read full article on original website
Related
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
The Real Reason Why Grand Rapids Should Be Considered The Best Sports City in Michigan
Michigan loves sports. From college to professional, we have some of the best (and worst) teams in America. And it's not just us blowing our own air horns- we're seeing a study from the financial website Wallethub, that is showing what cities in America are the best for sports fans.
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
There’s One Michigan Location Where Deer Hunters Shouldn’t Eat Their Kill
There is nothing like a Michigan hunting camp for the firearm whitetail deer season, but you better make sure your camp is not near this area if you plan to eat your kill. For generations, deer camp has been a ritual for many Michigan hunters for as long as I can remember. A group of hunters gets together in that place for the annual firearm deer season in hopes of harvesting that big buck.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
Grand Rapids Man Wins Guinness World Record for a 150-Foot Beard Chain
If your husbae says he doesn't want to cut his beard, maybe enter him into a beard competition. A Grand Rapids native is putting all of the bearded men to shame. Earlier this month in a bar in Casper, Wyoming, Joel Andrus was one of the people in the world's longest beard chain competition.
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
Cheers To That! Michigan Is Now One Step Closer To Permanently Allowing Drinks To-Go
I don't know about you, but I am thankful that the midterm elections are over. We finally have an end to the nonstop campaign ads on the radio and TV of politicians telling us what they're going to do if you vote for them. Now, these elected men and women...
Michigan Residents Were the First to Survive Going Over Niagara Falls
If you ever have had the chance to visit Niagara Falls, you realized how majestic they are. The thought of going over those falls is almost unimaginable. Going over the falls and surviving would be a real shocker. Surprisingly, two of the first people to go over Niagara Falls and survive have both come from the state of Michigan.
Did This Strange Christmas Tradition Get Its Start in Michigan?
Growing up, you were involved in all different types of traditions for the Christmas season. You might have decorated your tree right after Thanksgiving, or traveled to a relative's house every year. You may even have quirky Christmas traditions in your family. Have you ever heard of the tradition of...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 7 Inches of Snow This Weekend
Even though it was 70 degrees in West Michigan mere days ago, local weather forecasts gave us a heads-up we were in for a wintry weekend. Initially it was thought West Michigan would get a dusting of snow Nov. 12 through 13, 2022... How Much Snow will West Michigan Get...
RIP Gallagher, The ’80s Comedic Legend Who Loved Michigan
Gallagher, the comedian known for his watermelon smashing 'Sledge-O-Matic" hammer, passed away at the age of 76. Gallagher Had Battled Heart Problems, Was An Unappreciated Comedy Legend. The comedian Gallagher, whose wordplay comedy and fruit smashing sledgehammer launched open the world of the one hour comedy specials on cable TV,...
Santa Claus Girls Gets A Location Upgrade in Grand Rapids
The Santa Claus Girls are taking over a space inside the former DeltaPlex building for the next five years. With this announcement, the Santa Claus Girls can reach out and impact more children aged 12 or under and their families' lives. President of Santa Claus Girls, Tine Hudson, told WoodTV,...
What’s The Difference Between A Winter Advisory, Watch And Warning?
Here comes the snow, and here's a little reminder of what each of these weather alerts mean. Winter Weather Alerts All Mean Snow Is Coming, But How Much?. The National Weather Service issues three different types of warnings during the winter: advisories, watches and warnings. Here's what they mean. Winter...
Wine, Beer, and Food Festival Is Back At DeVos Hall for 2022
One of the top wine festivals in the country will be celebrating its 15th edition in West Michigan to kick off the 2022 holiday season. How did Grand Rapids Wine, Beer, & Food Festival start?. The Wine, Beer, & Food Festival was originally a festival that celebrated fine wines from...
Get Your Holiday Season Started With These West Michigan Christmas Festivals
You're feeling that winter chill sneak into the air, and when you step outside if you're lucky you might be able to smell a fireplace in the distance. We're all aware that it's almost the most magical time of the year. One of the best ways to kick off the...
UPDATE: Missing Man From Wyoming Found Safe
UPDATE: Robert Edward Pearce has been found safe, according to the Wyoming Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: An 86-year-old West Michigan man has gone missing and police are asking for help to find him. Family Called Officers Saturday Morning. Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0