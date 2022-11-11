Troy Lee Beverley, 54, of Buena Vista passed away, at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He was born Oct. 26, 1968 in Lexington.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Comments / 0