Read full article on original website
Related
ihodl.com
Crypto Exchange Liquid Halts Withdrawals, Citing FTX's Bankruptcy
Troubled Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid has terminated withdrawals, citing FTX's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US as the reason behind the move. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The exchange said in a tweet announcement, that...
ihodl.com
Visa Terminates Credit Card Agreement with FTX
Global payments system Visa has excluded cryptocurrency exchange FTX over "unfortunate situation," which has been unfolding around the Bahamas-based trading platform over the past few days. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. A spokesperson for Visa confirmed in a...
ihodl.com
Yellen Calls for More Crypto Regulation Over FTX's Collapse
The cryptocurrency market needs more regulation as the recent fall of an industry stalwart demonstrated the "weaknesses of this entire sector," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Bloomberg in an interview. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Yellen noted...
ihodl.com
Swiss Central Bank Sees Risks in CBDC
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) won't hurry with its implementation of a central bank digital currency as the regulator sees no "no compelling advantage" of this type of currency, Reuters reports, citing governing board member Andrea Maechler. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that...
ihodl.com
Binance Resumes Deposits in FTT Tokens
Yesterday it became known crypto exchange Binance had halted deposits in FTX’s FTT tokens after releasing a large batch of the asset outside of the unlocking program. "Binance has stopped FTT deposit, to prevent potential of questionable additional supplies affecting the market. We will monitor the situation. Also encourage other exchanges to do the same, just to be safe. Let’s not have another GALA."
ihodl.com
Bahamian Police Targets FTX's Bankman-Fried: Report
Troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX is facing another scrutiny from regulators as Bahamian police interviewed the exchange's head Sam Bankman-Fried on Saturday, Bloomberg reports, citing sources close to the matter. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Although no details were...
ihodl.com
El Salvador's President Says FTX is the Opposite of Bitcoin
Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, has said that Bitcoin was created to avoid financial pyramids and banking panics. "FTX is the opposite of Bitcoin. Bitcoin ’s protocol was created precisely to prevent Ponzi schemes, bank runs, Enron’s, WorldCom’s, Bernie Madoff’s, Sam Bankman-Fried’s… …bailouts and wealth reassignments. Some understand it, some not yet."
ihodl.com
Crypto Exchange AAX Suspends Withdrawals, Citing Glitch in System Upgrade
Cryptocurrency exchange AAX has suspended user withdrawals, while the industry is bearing with the ongoing crisis around FTX. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The exchange said in a press release that its third-party partner failed to conduct a...
ihodl.com
Kraken Freezes FTX’s and Alameda Research’s Accounts
US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen at the request of the authorities the accounts belonging to FTX Group, which recently filed for bankruptcy, those of Alameda Research, as well as those of its leaders. According to the platform, it has taken the decision to protect creditors. In addition, other users'...
ihodl.com
CoinShares: Crypto Funds Record Highest Inflows Since August
According to analysts at CoinShares, fund inflows into cryptocurrency-based investment products between November 5 and 11 amounted to $42 million compared to an outflow of $15.6 million the previous week. According to the firm's experts:. "Investors see the FTX collapse as an opportunity." Traditional Bitcoin funds posted their highest inflows...
ihodl.com
Huobi Reveals it Has $3.5B in Assets
Crypto exchange Huobi has recently shared information about the balances of its hot and cold wallets. According to the announcement made by the platform, the estimated value of its reserves is $3.5 billion. As of November 12, the company holds more than 191 million native Huobi tokens (HT), 9.7 billion...
ihodl.com
US Authorities Ask Paxos to Freeze Assets Withdrawn from FTX
US federal law enforcement has asked crypto exchange Paxos to freeze assets associated with four Ethereum addresses. "Paxos, at the direction of US Federal Law enforcement, froze 11,184.38 PAXG tokens valued at ~$19M. These tokens were on FTX and moved to unknown addresses in the last 24hrs." Subscribe to our...
ihodl.com
Crypto.com Recovers 320,000 ETH Mistakenly Transferred to a Gate.io Address
Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has recently recovered 320,000 ETH valued at nearly $400 million that it had mistakenly sent to an address on the Gate.io exchange, the platform's CEO Kris Marszalek has announced. Last November 11, Crypto.com disclosed information about the balances of its hot and cold wallets. According to the...
Hillicon Valley — DHS focused on private sector, foreign partnerships
During a House hearing on worldwide threats, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers that improving partnership with the private sector and foreign agencies is “vital” as cyber threats continue to surge. Meanwhile, pressure is building for Congress to regulate the cryptocurrency industry. On the antitrust front, a...
Comments / 0