Prince William & Princess Kate Have Low-Key Lunch At Pub In Windsor On Royal Visit

By Terry Zeller
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Charlotte Graham-Daily Telegraph/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNew

It appeared Prince William and Kate Middleton needed a little break from their busy lives, as they were spotted on a low-key lunch at a pub outside Windsor Castle on Friday, Nov. 11. The gorgeous couple tucked into a meal next to Maggie Caxton, who was celebrating receiving her OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) at the establishment as her company tweeted about the surprise encounter!

“Congratulations to our chair, Maggie Saxton, who received her OBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle yesterday,” the North East Learning Trust wrote alongside a photo of Maggie receiving the honor. “Maggie was thrilled to attend the ceremony and in particular, to find herself sitting beside the Prince and Princess of Wales in the local pub afterwards!”

The somewhat secretive date came shortly after Kate stepped out solo to meet with health professionals at Colham Manor Children’s Centre in London, as she is a patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, per Hello!. During the tour, according to the outlet, Kate learned how the hospital suits the needs of women and families.

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a low-key lunch in a pub near Windsor Castle. ( Charlotte Graham-Daily Telegraph/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNew)

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate, along with King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camila, recently posed for the first official portrait to mark the start of the new monarch’s reign, which Buckingham Palace debuted on October 1. The Royal family wasted no time in getting their new duties taken care of following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III has also been a bit busy trying to reconcile with his other son Prince Harry, after relations became strained once the Duke of Sussex stepped away from royal duties with his wife Megan Markle. The Sussexes were already visiting the U.K. for charity events when the Queen passed away, but, as previously reported, there were no plans to visit with William and Kate, nor his own father. At his father’s request, however, Prince Harry was granted permission to wear his military uniform at the Queen’s funeral, as he was expecting to wear civilian clothing since he’s no longer a working royal. He had previously donned civilian gear for the funeral procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Me
3d ago

The biggest difference between the 2 couples regardless of who seems to do it 1st, the Prince and Princess always look natural and relaxed where Harry and Meghan looked forced, fake and posed. Princess Kate wears form fitting clothes that accent her features, Meghan to me looks un-sized and frumpy (it may just be her figure). Same with Prince William and Harry, Harry now looks like he’s dressed at the Salvation Army.

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

