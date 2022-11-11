ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

guthrienewspage.com

Jays shut out Elgin to advance to second-round of the playoffs

Guthrie’s defensive performance was about as dominating as you could have drawn up for the first round of the Class 5A football playoffs. For the fourth straight time in the playoffs, Guthrie won the first-round game to advance to the second round. Now, the Jays look to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2013.
GUTHRIE, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Logan County filings November 14, 2022

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for November 14, 2022. CF-2022-182State of Oklahoma v. Mclemore, Shawna Andrea. CF-2022-183State of Oklahoma v. Bateman, Shawn Paul. CF-2022-184State of Oklahoma v. Henderson, Michael Anthony Ii. Civil relief more than $10,000 (CJ) CJ-2022-180Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Roy...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Lions Club members transport 3,000 used glasses

Guthrie Noon Lions Club members David Ball, LeAnn Ramsey and John Kellogg transport over 3,000 used glasses from the Guthrie Vision Source to the Oklahoma Lions offices in Oklahoma City. The glasses are refurbished and sent to countries throughout the world where there are huge needs. These glasses come from...
GUTHRIE, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
People

3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR. The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV. The victims have not been publicly...
GUTHRIE, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK
kswo.com

Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One local veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday. Willie Kennedy, who goes by Bill, gathered with his family and friends at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veteran’s Center auditorium to celebrate the big day. The veteran, who is also a purple heart recipient, said he appreciates...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Investigation underway after vehicle strikes two people in SW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating an incident which happened on Thursday morning in southwest Lawton. Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance involving a vehicle vs pedestrian crash. Police say the vehicle left...
LAWTON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder

EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

