Denver, CO

Denver Police Officer Jay Lopez released from the hospital

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Denver Police Officer Jay Lopez released from the hospital

A Denver police officer returned home after he was shot during a response in Broomfield at the end of September.

Officer Jay Lopez was discharged from the hospital on Thursday night after he was shot in the neck by a suspect on Sept. 29. He was finally home after a long hospital stay.

The man who shot Lopez was wanted in a murder investigation in Denver. Police responded in Broomfield, and Lopez was injured during a shootout with the suspect. The suspect was killed when gunfire was exchanged.

RELATED: Denver police officer shot, suspect's body found in the street near Sheridan and Midway

