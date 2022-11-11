Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Spotted In Hospital Bed At Sight Of WWE Doctor
Randy Orton hasn’t been in action since May, but Matt Riddle certainly kept his memory alive. While The Original Bro borrows signature moves from The Viper’s arsenal, it appears that Orton is still dealing with an injury situation. Randy Orton’s wife, Kim Orton, posted a happy anniversary message...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Believes AEW Getting Rid Of Jeff Hardy In The Future May Be Worth It Business-Wise
Jeff Hardy leaving AEW over his recent DUI arrest would be in everybody’s best interest, according to Jim Cornette. In June, Hardy was arrested and charged with his third DUI in a decade, and has been suspended from AEW programming. The three-time former WWE World Champion has pleaded not...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
ringsidenews.com
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
ComicBook
WWE: Randy Orton Health Update
Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since late May and updates on the former WWE Champion's return have been scarce. PWInsider reported this week that Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where WWE often sends its wrestlers to undergo surgery or rehabilitate an injury. Orton's wife, Kim, posted a photo celebrating their anniversary that saw Orton in a hospital, though it's unclear how recent that photo was.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus
Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
411mania.com
Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
– While speaking to The Ringer, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Hart spoke about regretting his bad history with Shawn Michaels and how he was grateful they were able to eventually resolve their differences. Below are some highlights.
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Steve Austin to Wrestle Another Match for WWE?
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 this year, but the company reportedly offered him a second bout. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in April, to close Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the bout reports emerged on how Austin enjoyed the experience, and was open to making similar appearances.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
Jim Cornette has a hot take on Jeff Jarrett’s role in AEW
Jim Cornette has an… interesting relationship with AEW. On one hand, the long-time wrestling personality appreciates that WWE finally has a true competitor and has pointed out how Tony Khan’s promotion has brought more wrestling to RAW and SmackDown, which is always nice, but then again, many of the core tenants of AEW and by extension, their “core performers,” like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have long been on his “poo poo” list. For every positive step – in Cornette’s eyes – the company takes moving forward, like giving proper respect to FTR, or giving MJF a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Khan books something that makes Cornette angry, like his reliance of Jon Moxley as his go-to champion, or giving Chris Jericho a heel run with the Ring of Honor champion.
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Explains Why He Cashed-In On Seth Rollins For United States Title
Austin Theory was handpicked by Vince McMahon to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in July 2022, but failed to cash-in the contract during a previous episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight, he finally explained why he made the choice to go after the United States Championship. Austin Theory...
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart Talks Becoming Friends Again With Shawn Michaels
Bret Hart has opened up about how he became friends again with his former WWE rival, Shawn Michaels, many years after the Montreal Screwjob took place. Time heals all wounds. It’s a famous saying that many of us are familiar with when it comes to dealing with some difficult things in our lives.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Blasted For Wasting Jade Cargill’s Talent In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. Tony Khan was also blasted for how he has booked Jade Cargill. Cargill became...
