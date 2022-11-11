ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton Spotted In Hospital Bed At Sight Of WWE Doctor

Randy Orton hasn’t been in action since May, but Matt Riddle certainly kept his memory alive. While The Original Bro borrows signature moves from The Viper’s arsenal, it appears that Orton is still dealing with an injury situation. Randy Orton’s wife, Kim Orton, posted a happy anniversary message...
ringsidenews.com

Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE

Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
ringsidenews.com

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
ComicBook

WWE: Randy Orton Health Update

Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since late May and updates on the former WWE Champion's return have been scarce. PWInsider reported this week that Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where WWE often sends its wrestlers to undergo surgery or rehabilitate an injury. Orton's wife, Kim, posted a photo celebrating their anniversary that saw Orton in a hospital, though it's unclear how recent that photo was.
wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence

Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
ringsidenews.com

Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus

Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
411mania.com

Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW

– While speaking to The Ringer, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Hart spoke about regretting his bad history with Shawn Michaels and how he was grateful they were able to eventually resolve their differences. Below are some highlights.
ringsidenews.com

Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury

Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Steve Austin to Wrestle Another Match for WWE?

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 this year, but the company reportedly offered him a second bout. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in April, to close Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the bout reports emerged on how Austin enjoyed the experience, and was open to making similar appearances.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022

WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
ClutchPoints

Jim Cornette has a hot take on Jeff Jarrett’s role in AEW

Jim Cornette has an… interesting relationship with AEW. On one hand, the long-time wrestling personality appreciates that WWE finally has a true competitor and has pointed out how Tony Khan’s promotion has brought more wrestling to RAW and SmackDown, which is always nice, but then again, many of the core tenants of AEW and by extension, their “core performers,” like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have long been on his “poo poo” list. For every positive step – in Cornette’s eyes – the company takes moving forward, like giving proper respect to FTR, or giving MJF a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Khan books something that makes Cornette angry, like his reliance of Jon Moxley as his go-to champion, or giving Chris Jericho a heel run with the Ring of Honor champion.
tjrwrestling.net

Bret Hart Talks Becoming Friends Again With Shawn Michaels

Bret Hart has opened up about how he became friends again with his former WWE rival, Shawn Michaels, many years after the Montreal Screwjob took place. Time heals all wounds. It’s a famous saying that many of us are familiar with when it comes to dealing with some difficult things in our lives.
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Blasted For Wasting Jade Cargill’s Talent In AEW

Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. Tony Khan was also blasted for how he has booked Jade Cargill. Cargill became...

