Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE

Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
Charlotte Flair Is ‘Just Fine’ Amid WWE Hiatus

Charlotte Flair has been on a hiatus since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Since then, Charlotte hasn’t made a lot of public appearances and even pulled out of a big event in New York. This led fans to speculate about her status within the company.
NEW YORK STATE
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
Tony Khan Blasted For Wasting Jade Cargill’s Talent In AEW

Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. Tony Khan was also blasted for how he has booked Jade Cargill. Cargill became...
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing

Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
Fans Ejected For Throwing Drink At Scarlett Bordeaux During WWE Live Event

In Triple H’s version of NXT, Scarlett Bordeaux attracted a lot of attention as Karrion Kross’ valet. Since her return with Kross, things have been looking good. However, an incident this time made her the subject of news. During a recent WWE live event, a fan threw a drink at Scarlett Bordeaux, and they were promptly ejected for their trouble.
PEORIA, IL
Rey Mysterio Pulled From Big Angle Due To Injury

Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, his latest injury made him pull out from a huge angle.
Cora Jade Fangirls Big Time Over Rare Resurfaced Shield Video

Cora Jade worked hard to become one of the most popular stars in all of NXT since her debut last year. She has seen considerable growth over the past year or so. Cora Jade also recently fangirled over The Shield in a video as well. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and...
Miro Jokes About His Absence From AEW Television

Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro was largely underutilized until he got released. His time in AEW hasn’t been all that good either as of late. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted...
Kevin Kelly Is Starting A New Pro Wrestling Company

Kevin Kelly joined WWE in 1996 as a backstage interviewer and eventually became a “Raw” commentator during the Attitude Era. Kelly left WWE in 2003 and later joined Ring of Honor, where he was the lead play-by-play announcer from 2011 until 2017. Kelly has been a part of NJPW’s English commentary since 2015.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vince McMahon Always Saw Big Things In GUNTHER

WWE has a lot of moving pieces, and there is always concern when a fan-favorite gets their main roster call-up from NXT. WALTER became GUNTHER on the main roster after he emerged from the developmental brand, and now we must clear up a story going around about the former NXT UK Champion.
TNT Set To Air ‘Countdown To AEW Full Gear’ Special

AEW Full Gear will be aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday and will also be the final pay-per-view for the calendar year. The company has a lot of interesting things planned for the event as well. In fact, AEW will be hyping up the event with a countdown special.
Bret Hart Reveals Lecture Vince McMahon Gave Him About Being WWE Champion

Bret Hart defeated Ric Flair for the WWE Title on October 12th, 1992. He enjoyed a successful career that included Tag Team and Intercontinental Titles as well. The initial reign with the WWE Title would last 174 days. Bret and Vince McMahon are known for their rocky relationship, yet Vince attempted to motivate Bret during this time in his own unique way.
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup

WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
Stephen Amell Wants To Work With WWE Or AEW To Promote ‘Heels’ Season 2

Stephen Amell, who played Oliver Queen on “Arrow,” has worked a couple of wrestling matches throughout his career. He most notably appeared at WWE SummerSlam 2015 and AEW All In. Amell now aspires to make a comeback in wrestling where he can plug his most recent project. Amell...
WWE Changed Up Plan For Dominik Mysterio On RAW This Week

WWE makes a lot of plans for their weekly television shows, but sometimes they need to switch things around. This week’s episode of WWE RAW was not immune to change at all. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WWE switched up plans for Dominik Mysterio on RAW this week. It was noted that Rey Mysterio’s son was not initially listed to wrestle on the show.
Kevin Owens Possibly Injured During WWE Live Event

Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and is easily one of the most dependable stars in the company right now. He has been part of numerous top feuds over the years and fans truly love him. However, there might be a chance he suffered an injury recently and can’t compete at WarGames.
MADISON, WI
Chris Jericho Joined AEW To Change The Course Of Pro Wrestling History

Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business, and he is universally loved and respected for a good reason. Jericho has competed in many promotions all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. He also joined AEW for a very noble reason, because he wanted to change the business.

