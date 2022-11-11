Four children. Some dogs. The cat. A hamster. And neighborhood kids running in and out of my house. It take all of a hot minute for it to look like a tornado came through the front door and blew through here. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. A messy home just means humans and their well-loved pets live there. But eventually someone has to clean. Since we are well past the toddler and preschool days, my crew knows they have to help tidy things up on a regular basis. It’s great having older kids who are responsible and…a little bit competitive. They like to see who can do the most in 60 seconds. What can they clean in one minute? Lots!

