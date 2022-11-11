Read full article on original website
2022 Holiday Gift Guide
We love to find great holiday gifts for everyone on that hard to shop for list!. We’ve put together a Holiday Gift Guide that is pretty amazing!. We love to support local business, and as busy moms, we understand and count on convenience of online shopping, but all it takes is considering local too! In our Holiday Gift guide, you will find some of our favorite local gifts, gift suggestions for everyone on your list, and unique + experience gift ideas too!
Avoid the “BERS”: How Routine Vaccinations Can Help Your Family
We are thankful to our partners at UTMB Health for keeping Houstonians safe and healthy this holiday season. Moms – we’re in the THICK of our busy season – {well let’s be real, there’s always something moms could be doing to keep them busy}. But I’m talking about those peak busy months – September, October, November and December or as I like to call them – the “BERS.” School’s really getting in gear, there’s holiday shopping and planning to do, end-of-the-year parties and recitals, basically ALL THE THINGS and all at once.
Trauma and the Holidays
The holidays are my favorite time of the year! My home is decorated, and everyone is jolly and excited for Thanksgiving and then Christmas! Everyone has lights on their houses and our city puts Frosty and Candy Cane lights on the street lights! And don’t get me started about the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, Yum!!! I love working in a school during the holiday season. Christmas trees are everywhere, the kids are excited, and don’t forget about the class parties and Christmas performances!
Christmas: Giving Kids the True Santa Experience
Now that my youngest knows the “truth” about Santa, I want to shift our mindset toward the holidays. The “truth” that they each learned is that Santa is real, but he doesn’t live in the North Pole. He is real, but he doesn’t have a team of elves. He is real, but he doesn’t deliver gifts from a sleigh as we sleep snug in our beds.
Settling the Great Debate: Why I Decorate Early for Christmas
Amidst political debates, disagreements over whether Ross and Rachel were really on a break, and arguments over doing away with daylight savings {just kidding, everyone’s in agreement on that one}, I think there’s one controversial topic that really needs to be addressed. To decorate early for Christmas or...
Mom-Approved Gift Ideas for the Holidays
Need ideas for what to share when someone inevitably asks you what they can get your kids for the upcoming holidays? Or how about for you to get your own kids who have it all? Look no further–below you can find some great experience gifts and personal recommendations from your team here at IC moms!
Moms Shouldn’t Wear Crop Tops (and other crap we believe about post motherhood style)
As a 20 something and young 30 something, I spent my life living as a nearly carefree woman thriving in the dynamic energy of NYC. A lifelong fashionista, the city and all its activities were the backdrop to the outfits I spent time creating. The best shopping was at my...
Guide to Hanukkah Events in Miami
Hanukkah is a wonderful celebration of a true miracle. Beginning at sundown on the 25th day of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar, it is observed for eight nights. As families gather together during Hanukkah they will light candles, recite blessings, play dreidel, and enjoy fried foods such as latkes and sufganiyot. It’s a beautiful way to remember how God looked after the Jewish people during a very difficult time in their history.
Giving Tuesday
A day you should know about is Giving Tuesday! Giving Tuesday is celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving…but I can see how it can get lost in the Black Friday, Small Business Saturday & Cyber Monday shuffle!. The social enterprise world is still new to some people after all these...
Help! My toddler is biting.
So, your toddler has decided that biting seems like a great idea? That really stings!. But don’t worry, you are not alone. Almost ALL toddlers go through a biting phase. It’s such a typical behavior that between the ages of 1 and 3, most toddlers will attempt to nibble on something or someone.
Thankful & Blessed – Ugh! – Ditching the Gratitude Trend for a Practice That Works
It’s that time of year again when all the Positive Patsy’s come out to shine their light and joy on us all. We should be so grateful *insert eye roll.*. If you’re sick of hearing about gratitude lists and positive vibes but also want to get out of that funk you’ve been in for 20 years, listen up, friend. You’re in good company.
Fun Foods for Thanksgiving
To help everyone get into the spirit, I’m sharing a few fun Thanksgiving-themed food ideas! My kids have loved these over the years, and I hope yours do too!. These are really cute and super easy to make! I made a cheese quesadilla on the stovetop and then cut it into three pieces. I added cut peppers between the slices to look like feathers. The turkey head is made with a Golden Oreo half, two candy eyes and candy corn. Add two pretzel stick legs and you’re done! Yum!
Why You Should Take Your Kids to The Nutcracker
I am a staunch no-Christmas-before-Thanksgiving believer. But I will confess that I have the teensiest bit of Christmas on the brain already, because it is almost time for The Nutcracker! There is just something about the iconic ballet that always puts me in the Christmas spirit…even if it’s still November.
Minute to Win It – Let’s Clean It!
Four children. Some dogs. The cat. A hamster. And neighborhood kids running in and out of my house. It take all of a hot minute for it to look like a tornado came through the front door and blew through here. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. A messy home just means humans and their well-loved pets live there. But eventually someone has to clean. Since we are well past the toddler and preschool days, my crew knows they have to help tidy things up on a regular basis. It’s great having older kids who are responsible and…a little bit competitive. They like to see who can do the most in 60 seconds. What can they clean in one minute? Lots!
Flying with Toddlers: Home for the Holidays in 20 Easy Steps
(Do you detect my sarcasm? Fasten your seatbelts!) Stay up until midnight making sure everything is packed. Go to bed wearing your clothes for the next day. (Because face it you won’t want to bother getting dressed when you wake in three hours.) Wake up at 3:00 am, load...
Celebrating Friendsgiving: A Tradition for Chosen Family
Here we are, on the cusp of the holiday season. For many, these next two months will be filled with making memories with extended family, all gathered happily around the table enjoying one another’s company. But for some, this is not the reality of what this season holds. Some...
Ultimate Guide to Local Toy Stores in Birmingham
If there is one thing I love to do to tangibly support my city, it’s shopping small. The Magic City has some wonderful small businesses, from bookstores, to breweries, to coffee shops, that we’ve highlighted here on BMC previously. Now, it’s time for this mom blog to tackle the local toy stores in Birmingham.
This Mama Kneads Sourdough
It was my turn to pick for book club and the message was clear. We could all use something uplifting as the weight of 2020 surmounted. “Sourdough” it was, by Robin Sloan. I’ve always said I’d rather bake than cook. I’ve also always preferred to eat dessert over dinner. Doesn’t everyone?
Moms of ABQ :: Never Promised “Easy” (Megan-Part 1)
We were never promised an easy life. And I do have those days that I wonder, “Why is this happening to us? Haven’t we been through enough?”. You know those nights you spend crying on your side of the bed, feeling all alone? Feeling hopeless? I’ve been there. And I want every mom to know that she’s never alone and that there’s always hope.
Guide to Thanksgiving Made Easier
FINALLY! The holiday season has arrived, and the festivities can begin. This is what I live for. I have been so excited to host the holidays this year; we were still in Halloween costumes when the invites went out via social media. There are generally two schools of thought when...
