IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Says He and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Really Disliked Each Other Immensely’ in the 1980s

They just don’t make action movie stars like they used to. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone dominated the box office in the 1980s with their hyper-masculine, star-driven brand of action movies: a feat some studios, but no actor has fully replicated since. You’d think the experience would have bonded the titans of industry, but Stallone says that shared experience is precisely why they weren’t always friends. In a new interview with Forbes to promote his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” Stallone waxed nostalgic about his rivalry with Schwarzenegger and their eventual ability to mend fences by teaming up for “The Expendables”...
POPSUGAR

Sylvester Stallone Is a Dad of 5 — Meet His Kids

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most recognized actors in the industry. His breakout role came in 1976 when he starred in "Rocky." The film was such a big hit that it received 10 Oscar nominations and went on to inspire a whole film franchise. It also led Sylvester to land his role as John J. Rambo in "First Blood." Similar to "Rocky," the 1982 action film resulted in a number of sequels that turned Sylvester into a pop culture icon. Even decades later, he's still dominating the acting industry with his roles in the "Creed," "Expendables," and "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'

Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released

With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
TheDailyBeast

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Tricked Sly Stallone Into Making Worst Movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he tricked Sylvester Stallone into making his worst ever movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone was discussing what it’s like when a film doesn’t work on its opening weekend. Stallone brought up his 1992 box-office bomb Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, which he starred in alongside Estelle Getty, of The Golden Girls fame. “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot was supposed to be like Throw Momma From the Train with the mom as this really nasty piece of work,” Stallone said. “Instead you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, who you wish was your mother. That’s the end of that!” Stallone said at the time he had heard Schwarzenegger was keen to take the role and immediately thought, “I’m going to beat him to it.” He said: “I think he set me up.” The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Schwarzenegger, who confirmed rumors he feigned interest were “100 percent true,” revealing that “in those days we did all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry. Luckily for us and everyone else, today, we root for each other. Thank God, because we sure don’t ever need another Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.”
A.V. Club

Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million for Rambo IV in 1988

2008’s Rambo isn’t what most would describe as a “good time at the movies.” It’s not a “chill hang,” nor does it have “vibes.” What it does have are hands being blown off, children being burnt to a crisp, and enough throat rips to make a master like MacGruber jealous. Still, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s fascinating new interview with Stallone, the hyper-violent third sequel is the one Stallone considers his “best action movie.”
DoYouRemember?

Sylvester Stallone Explains How Arnold Schwarzenegger Rivalry Turned To Respect

When thinking of some of the most iconic action-packed, thrilling films of the ’70s, ’80s, and even ’90s, movie-watchers will likely picture Sylvester Stallone fighting through the jungles of Vietnam or Arnold Schwarzenegger covered in mud evading an alien bomb. They say there’s only room at the top for one, so being two equally-esteemed action icons sounds like a recipe for rivalry and that’s just what it was between Stallone and Schwarzenegger. But is that all there ever was?
Clayton News Daily

The 'Tulsa King' And His Royal Family: All About Sylvester Stallone's Kids

Sylvester Stallone will always be one of the biggest movie stars who has ever lived. Right now, he is currently in the middle of a very public divorce, and anytime a divorce is brought up, people wonder about the impact it will have on the couple’s children. What exactly...
Newsweek

Sylvester Stallone Says He Was 'Out' of Acting Before 'Tulsa King' Role

Sylvester Stallone has revealed he was almost ready to be done with acting before he was offered a role on new Paramount+ drama Tulsa King. In the ten-part series the legendary actor, 76, stars as Dwight Mandredi, a New York gangster who is released from prison after serving a 25-year sentence to find that things in the world outside are not how he left them.
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Daily Beast

‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone’s New Gangster Series Is Surprisingly Goofy

Taylor Sheridan is television’s reigning macho melodramatist, and Tulsa King fits neatly alongside his Yellowstone and The Mayor of Kingstown as another soapy crime drama led by a marquee movie star. In this case, that’s Sylvester Stallone, who in his debut small-screen role demonstrates that even at 75 he’s got more charisma than most.
CNET

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer Ups Violence to Another Level

Keanu Reeves is back for John Wick: Chapter 4. A trailer for the fourth movie of the titular character debuted Thursday, and it shows a new level of action for the series starring Reeves. John Wick will take his fight to the High Table, the criminal underworld's most powerful organization, but discovers he has a family tie to the same group that's hunting him down.

