Today we remember our veterans, who have gone to war to protect a nation of people. They have fought for their country, some to return home and some soldiers who have lost their lives.

Military veterans are being honored today, a federal holiday that coincides with Armistice Day, and Remembrance Day which marks World War I.

Today we reflect upon the significant hostilities at the 11th hour on the 11th month and 11th day.

If you have a loved one or know someone that fought in the military tell them thank you, and those you have lost remember them.

My grandfather served in the Air Force, may he rest in peace!

We remember you and we honor you on Veterans Day!