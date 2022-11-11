Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football
It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
Look: Warning From Nick Saban's Daughter Goes Viral
There's been a lot of talk this year about the regression of Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. Is the dynasty over? Are the Crimson Tide falling behind some of the country's other top programs?. While Alabama is probably out of this year's College Football Playoff race, the Crimson...
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship Game: Date, time, series history
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too. Given the SEC's recent domination over ...
LOOK: Auburn football facility hangs giant photos of Auburn coach Cadillac Williams' first SEC win
Amid coaching turnover and behind-the-scenes nonsense, Auburn football fanbase and its players have completely embraced interim head coach Cadillac Williams following his first win as leader of the Tigers’ program, snapping a five-game losing streak and defeating Texas A&M 13-10. To celebrate, Auburn has already erected three giant photographs...
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11
Two teams in the top five swap places, but its teams 6-14 that were really shaken up in the latest power rankings.
Comments / 0