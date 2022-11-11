ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football

It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
The Spun

Look: Warning From Nick Saban's Daughter Goes Viral

There's been a lot of talk this year about the regression of Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. Is the dynasty over? Are the Crimson Tide falling behind some of the country's other top programs?. While Alabama is probably out of this year's College Football Playoff race, the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH

