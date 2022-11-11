ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
3 teenage girls cause over $350K in damage to business, police say An employee went into the warehouse and reportedly overheard the girls spray-painting before seeing them run from the building. The girls were caught down the s (NCD)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say.

According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.

VCSO said according to WFTV, that the girls allegedly slashed bags of raw polystyrene material; moved forklifts and crashed them into other products; and smashed property and graffiti. Deputies reported that two of the girls allegedly spray-painted their names on foam blocks.

According to VCSO, an employee went into the warehouse and reportedly overheard the girls spray-painting before seeing them run from the building. The girls were caught down the street from the building.

VCSO said, according to WFTV, that the girls had allegedly trespassed on the property. Each girl have been charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief. Due to the state of emergency from Tropical Storm Nicole, both of these crimes were “enhanced felonies.”

Douglas J. Wood
3d ago

I hope that these young ladies will spend some significant time in Juvenile jail & that their parents have to pay for the damages done!!

Natou Cherie
3d ago

I see their future as wearing orange. why don't they have curfew and where's the adult with these bbies? I know some parents think it's invasion of privacy blah blah blah but when this happens. who pays? my niece is 14 she goes to the mall with her friends at least one member of the family is there at the mall. she also has a tracker hair pin. yes we are being safe at least she'll make it home. people gotta know when you do things everyone is pulled into your bad decisions.

FunkyIguana
3d ago

Glad the little heathens got caught. I hope they get fully charged for everything and their parents should have to share the punishment.

