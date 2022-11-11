LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO