News Channel Nebraska
Food Distribution in Nebraska City this week
NEBRASKA CITY-This Friday, November 18, the Food Bank of Lincoln will be in Nebraska City. Located at Bethel Church from 12pm-1pm. Any are welcome to drive through for several food items.
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
klkntv.com
Mini-quarantine recommended ahead of holiday parties as Nebraska ER visits soar
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Medical experts with CHI Health will be discussing how to avoid getting seriously sick during holiday gatherings Tuesday, as the tripledemic rages on nationwide. Lancaster County is continuing to report hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every week, flu season is still ramping up, and RSV...
KETV.com
City of Ashland holds funeral, honors life of r
ASHLAND, Neb. — The city of Ashland honored the life of its mayor Saturday afternoon. Richard Grauerholz died Friday, Nov. 4. He had served as the mayor of Ashland since 2014. Before becoming mayor, he spent 31 years as an instructor for the State of Nebraska Fire Marshal Training...
News Channel Nebraska
Van, cooling unit purchases approved by Beatrice School Board
BEATRICE – The Beatrice School District is replacing one of its vans and a rooftop cooling unit at the Beatrice Middle School, which has failed. The District 15 Board approved purchase of a van for up to $51,000, replacing one damaged in a severe hail storm this year. Superintendent Jason Alexander says there are two sources of funding.
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Peru State's Dodge remains humble despite national honor
PERU, Neb. - When the 31st Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team members were announced, there were the big names you'd expect like University of Southern California (USC) quarterback Caleb Williams and Stanford's Pat Fields. But also making the cut--from the smallest school among the bunch--was Peru...
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
News Channel Nebraska
Three fall sports standouts honored by Beatrice Board of Education
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Board of Education honored three top athletes in fall sports this year. Avery Barnard was recognized as a first-team all-state selection in softball and Riley Schwisow was recognized as a second-team all-state squad member in softball. Barnard was unable to attend Monday night’s board meeting.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks to restore grass, wetland habitats with $4 million grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission received a $4 million grant to restore grass and wetland habitats for at-risk species. The grant, provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will fund a four-year conservation project in the Sandhills and surrounding areas. Streams in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Alex Gordon, seven players elected to Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
BEATRICE - The Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in Beatrice has seven new members as of Sunday night. One of those members is a World Series Champion, 8-time Gold Glove award winner, Nebraska native, and a former Husker. That’s none other than former Royals outfielder Alex Gordon. “It means...
klkntv.com
Lincoln casino generates over $850,000 in tax revenue in first full month of operation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln casino raked in a large sum of money for the state in its first full month of operation. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its October tax revenue report on Monday. In October, Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino generated $854,077 in tax revenue, according...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Husker support staff on edge after the recent firings of coaches
In the wake of Scott Frost’s dismissal, some of the 20 to 30 members of the football team support staff are wondering if their days are numbered. This includes people like analysts, graduate assistants, equipment managers, recruiters, the strength staff, nutritionists, and athletic trainers/doctors. These are the people behind the scenes that don’t get a lot, if any, attention or credit but make everything happen day-to-day.
klkntv.com
Doane University students protest lack of permanent Title IX coordinator
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Doane University students held a protest on Monday in hopes of convincing the president to hire a Title IX coordinator. The civil rights law enacted in 1972 prohibits sex discrimination against students and staff at any school that receives federal funding. This applies to everything...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City
LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
1011now.com
Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated
ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 16 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
News Channel Nebraska
Construction site equipment reportedly stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A construction site reported that some of their equipment was stolen over the weekend in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to a construction site near 56th St. and O St. on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said they talked...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.
Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
KSNB Local4
Legendary Band Chicago coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced Monday that they will be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. A full...
