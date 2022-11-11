Freedom Flag Monument Foundation speak about how important it is to remember and honor those who protect us

Read full article on original website
Lima City School students learn about the circle of life thanks to the help of JAMPD
It was a lesson in the circle of life as students at Lima City Schools South Science and Technology Magnet took on role playing out in nature. Naturalists from Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District had the children take on the role of being a deer or being a resource of water, food, or shelter. When there were not enough resources to sustain the deer - the deer perished and became resources.
Young Historians get a lesson about Cridersville's Great Fire of 1918
Some Cridersville Elementary students get hands-on with local history. Kids got a chance to try out this 1890 hand pumper that was used in the great fire of 1918 in the village of Cridersville. They were touring the fire department as this year's topic is the fire that destroyed 32 structures and left 50 people homeless in the village. This is the second year of the program which is a partnership with the school and the Cridersville Historical Society. The students were all ears and eyes as they learned about the firefighting equipment.
UA Local 776 holds an open house in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local union is giving people the chance to check out how they are getting the next generation of workers ready for the jobs. United Association of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry Local 776 held an open house at their facility in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week. Guests were able to try their hand at virtual welding, and see what professional journeymen do in their field. There was also a demonstration trailer to show the various skill sets needed to be a plumber. The union has apprenticeships available for HVAC, plumbing, and pipefitting that combines classwork with real work experience, to help fill needed positions in our area.
Lima Salvation Army has one final day to sign up for Christmas Assistance Program
Lima, OH (WLIO) - To make sure everyone has a happy holiday, the Lima Salvation Army is offering one more chance for families to get signed up for their Christmas Assistance Program. They will be accepting applications on November 15th between 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
Glenn to host landlord meeting
LIMA — Sixth Ward Council Member Derry Glenn, will be hosting a meeting for landlords on Tuesday. Glenn will be hosting a conversation on Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Wingate Hotel in downtown Lima. The goal of the meeting is to build a bridge between landlords and tenants in Lima.
Weasels gone wild: Thousands of minks released in Ohio
VAN WERT, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to […]
LMHS holds Health and Wellness Fair in new Welcome Center
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System making sure that people know about the resources they offer during a Health and Wellness Fair. The event was held in their newly constructed Welcome Center. Guests were able to learn more about their wide range of services the health system has to offer, like mental and women’s health. Plus, people could get their blood pressure checked and get entered into a raffle. Hospital officials say the fair just continue their mission of serving this community.
Downtown Lima, Inc. to Celebrate the Holidays with Holiday Festival on December 3rd
Press Release from Downtown Lima Inc.: November 15, 2022 - Each year, the Downtown Lima, Inc. Holiday Festival creates an inviting and magical experience for the community to get into spirit of the holiday. This year, Santa, Mrs. Claus and their friends are returning to downtown Lima for a fun, activity filled day in on Saturday, December 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Speak To Residents Regarding Ditch Petition
DITCH PROJECT … Rod Creager, from the Fulton County Engineers Office, speaks to those in attendance about the proposed Ditch 2144 – Krasula project. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, November 8th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the...
Lima juvenile court goes to bat against rising violence
ALLEN COUNTY— With all hands on deck, the Allen County Juvenile Court system has started new programs to help the youth. The organization began programs to address truancy and other offenses in the community. The programs were created after first looking at the yearly statistics to determine the need.
OSU Lima Kicks off "Buckeye Soup" Drive for Local Homeless Shelters
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the forecast calling for unseasonably cold temperatures for at least the next week, the need for warm clothes and food for local homeless shelters is quite high. On Monday, OSU Lima kicked off their annual "Buckeye Soup" drive for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week....
Van Wert Co. Sheriff: 25 to 40 thousand minks with a diet consisting of 'fresh kills' released from farm
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a break-in at a Hoaglin Township mink farm during which somewhere between 25,000 and 40,000 minks were released from their crates. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the incident occurred at the...
Glenn trying to address rental property problems in the 6th ward
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima’s 6th ward councilman is trying to find a way to help landlords and tenants in his ward. Derry Glenn will be holding a meeting this Tuesday to talk to individuals about the problems that exist with the rental properties in the south end of Lima. He says there are good renters and landlords out there, but he has heard of people not paying rent for months, and landlords not following up with needed repairs. So, he wants to bring both sides together to work on the differences and if they cannot be resolved, he is looking at proposing setting up a housing court in Lima.
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
‘We’re going in after our kids’
LIMA — In late July, a 10-year-old girl was struck by a bullet as she was leaving a family gathering on Cole and Spring Streets. It was the second time that the girl, one of two people injured that evening, had been caught in crossfire after the shooting death of DeJuan Adams, 26, days earlier. But it also revived efforts to mediate conflict, treat generational trauma and examine the city’s response to gun violence.
Healthy education and fun to be had at the Healthy Families Expo on Nov. 19th
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County is giving local families the opportunity to stay educated about their health. They will be hosting their Healthy Families Expo for the fifth year in a row on November 19th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic and Convention Center in Downtown Lima. This year is sponsored by Mercy Health. They have two special guests, one being Santa and his reindeer all the way from the North Pole, who families can get pictures with, and Stedic Music, who will be providing all who attend with live entertainment.
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
Ohio Air National Guard night training flights to be conducted this week
SWANTON, Ohio — You could hear fighter jets flying over the region at night as the Ohio Air National Guard conducts scheduled training this week. Weather permitting, the 180th Fighter Wing, based in Swanton, near Toledo, is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Monday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 17, according a spokesperson for the fighter wing.
Nutrien Lima emergency response team finishes strong in competition
LIMA – Members of the Nutrien Lima Emergency Response Team brought home one first-place award and two runner-up awards from an international ERT competition last week at the South Carolina Fire Academy. Teams from nine different Nutrien nitrogen plants from the United States, Canada and Trinidad competed in 7...
Whitehouse officer fired following accusations of sending texts to student
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police officer in Whitehouse is off the job and has been fired amid claims she exchanged text messages with an Anthony Wayne high school student. School leaders and police administrators are calling the situation inappropriate. According to the documents obtained by 13abc, the former officer...
