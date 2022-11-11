Security researcher David Schutz discovered an easy Android lock screen bypass by accident after he managed to lock himself out of a Pixel 6 smartphone. The vulnerability was found after Schutz had spent an entire day traveling and his phone battery died. On plugging the charger in, the phone asked for his SIM's PIN code, which he didn't know and was therefore locked out. Three failed PIN code attempts later and the phone then asked for the SIM's PUK code, which is found on the packaging the SIM arrives in.

6 HOURS AGO