Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools planning to memorialize veterans with the construction of an honor wall
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local school is raising funds to build a wall to honor veteran alumni. A Veterans Honor Wall is being planned for construction in front of Lima Senior. Veterans who served in active duty and graduated from the Lima City School District who apply will have their names engraved on both sides of the wall. So far, 130 names have been collected, and the finished project will have room for around sixteen hundred names. The project is not only going to be fully funded by donations but also contracted out to a veteran who graduated from Lima City Schools. He appreciates the recognition this wall will bring to Lima veterans.
hometownstations.com
Downtown Lima, Inc. to Celebrate the Holidays with Holiday Festival on December 3rd
Press Release from Downtown Lima Inc.: November 15, 2022 - Each year, the Downtown Lima, Inc. Holiday Festival creates an inviting and magical experience for the community to get into spirit of the holiday. This year, Santa, Mrs. Claus and their friends are returning to downtown Lima for a fun, activity filled day in on Saturday, December 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
hometownstations.com
OSU Lima Kicks off "Buckeye Soup" Drive for Local Homeless Shelters
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the forecast calling for unseasonably cold temperatures for at least the next week, the need for warm clothes and food for local homeless shelters is quite high. On Monday, OSU Lima kicked off their annual "Buckeye Soup" drive for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week....
hometownstations.com
Kenton Historic Courthouse District announces Window Wonderland and Parade
Press Release from the Kenton Historic Courthouse District: Kenton, Ohio (November 15, 2022) – The Kenton Historic Courthouse District officially announces this year’s Window Wonderland reveal will occur on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Kenton Lions Club: Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm around the courthouse square. Also planned for that evening is the lighting of the Hardin County Courthouse Christmas lights.
hometownstations.com
UA Local 776 holds an open house in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local union is giving people the chance to check out how they are getting the next generation of workers ready for the jobs. United Association of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry Local 776 held an open house at their facility in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week. Guests were able to try their hand at virtual welding, and see what professional journeymen do in their field. There was also a demonstration trailer to show the various skill sets needed to be a plumber. The union has apprenticeships available for HVAC, plumbing, and pipefitting that combines classwork with real work experience, to help fill needed positions in our area.
hometownstations.com
LMHS holds Health and Wellness Fair in new Welcome Center
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System making sure that people know about the resources they offer during a Health and Wellness Fair. The event was held in their newly constructed Welcome Center. Guests were able to learn more about their wide range of services the health system has to offer, like mental and women’s health. Plus, people could get their blood pressure checked and get entered into a raffle. Hospital officials say the fair just continue their mission of serving this community.
hometownstations.com
Lima Salvation Army has one final day to sign up for Christmas Assistance Program
Lima, OH (WLIO) - To make sure everyone has a happy holiday, the Lima Salvation Army is offering one more chance for families to get signed up for their Christmas Assistance Program. They will be accepting applications on November 15th between 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
hometownstations.com
Young Historians get a lesson about Cridersville's fire department and the Great Fire of 1918
CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Some Cridersville Elementary students get hands-on with local history. Kids got a chance to try out this 1890 hand pumper that was used in the great fire of 1918 in the village of Cridersville. They were touring the fire department as this year's topic is the fire that destroyed 32 structures and left 50 people homeless in the village. This is the second year of the program which is a partnership with the school and the Cridersville Historical Society. The students were all ears and eyes as they learned about the firefighting equipment.
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
Ohio Air National Guard night training flights to be conducted this week
SWANTON, Ohio — You could hear fighter jets flying over the region at night as the Ohio Air National Guard conducts scheduled training this week. Weather permitting, the 180th Fighter Wing, based in Swanton, near Toledo, is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Monday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 17, according a spokesperson for the fighter wing.
hometownstations.com
Local doctors prepare for their next steps at Residency Job Fair
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some of the future faces of medicine were in Lima Tuesday afternoon preparing for their next steps in their medical careers. Mercy Health and St. Rita's Medical Center held their Residency Job Fair Tuesday at the Graduate Medical Education Center. At Tuesday's job fair were a total of nine local health care providers including, but not limited to, St. Rita's, Blanchard Valley Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer Health, and Van Wert Health. Additionally, the Residency Job Fair arrives at a crucial time. According to an article published by The Columbus Dispatch, trends suggest that, "[b]y 2025, Ohio will fall 1,200 primary care doctors short of the number needed to treat patients throughout the buckeye state." With this statistic in mind, Your Hometown Stations asked Dr. Matt Owens how Mercy Health strives to keep doctors in the local area.
hometownstations.com
Lima's Matt Huffman elected to serve as Ohio Senate President
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima's Matt Huffman will once again serve as president of the Ohio Senate, this time for the 135th General Assembly. The Senate Majority Caucus voted unanimously today to return Huffman to the post. Huffman was first elected to the Ohio Senate in 2016 and elected to serve as Senate president during his second term as part of the 134th General Assembly. He previously spent four terms in the Ohio House.
dayton.com
Springfield’s ‘Tent City’ demolished after residents moved to other shelter
Springfield workers moved those dwelling in the West Main Street encampment to hotels and motels in the city before the encampment was demolished this week. Tent City, as its residents call it, was a collection of makeshift shelters at the Springfield Soup Kitchen’s parking lot on West Main Street.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
hometownstations.com
Vandals release thousands of mink from farm in Van Wert County
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vandalism that released tens of thousands of mink into the area. Late Monday night, at "Lion Farms USA Mink Farm" in Hoaglin Township, fencing was intentionally destroyed, releasing thousands of minks. Around 10,000 mink are not accounted for, the property owner has advised the sheriff's office that many minks remained on the property and were corralled by employees working at the farm. The number of suspects is currently unknown, but whoever is responsible spray painted "We'll be Back" on the side of one of the buildings.
‘We’re going in after our kids’
LIMA — In late July, a 10-year-old girl was struck by a bullet as she was leaving a family gathering on Cole and Spring Streets. It was the second time that the girl, one of two people injured that evening, had been caught in crossfire after the shooting death of DeJuan Adams, 26, days earlier. But it also revived efforts to mediate conflict, treat generational trauma and examine the city’s response to gun violence.
Weasels gone wild: Thousands of minks released in Ohio
VAN WERT, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to […]
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department during the last week of October conducted inspections in Perrysburg, Northwood, Bowling Green and Weston. The following inspections were done Oct. 24. Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area...
Comments / 0