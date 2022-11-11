Read full article on original website
Cynthia Bailey Reveals She "Just Started Dating" Someone: “I Am in Love!”
The newly single RHOA alum has been working on the most important relationship of all, amid her divorce. Newly single The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey is finding love in all the right places. Sharing a stunning Instagram selfie on Friday, November 11, she gave an update on her love life — but it had absolutely nothing to do with romance.
Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
Kandi and Xscape Just Stepped Out Together and Received a Huge Honor: "It’s a Blessing"
Kandi Burruss and her Xscape bandmates hit the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards and later performed. Get all the details. Xscape received one of the highest honors at the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 13: the Lady of Soul award. Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris,...
RHOP Is Not the First Time Peter Thomas Has Been Caught Up in Real Housewives Drama
The RHOA ex-husband again finds himself in the middle of the drama on RHOP Season 7. Amid all the drama of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7, Peter Thomas (yes, that Peter Thomas) has found himself caught up in it with the ladies. And in a first look at the upcoming November 20 episode of RHOP, that is definitely the situation Peter is in during the cast trip to Miami.
Noelle Robinson “Rented Out Nobu” for a Fancy Birthday Dinner: Take a Look
Cynthia Bailey’s daughter’s birthday celebrations continued with a private dinner and a beautiful dessert. Nearly a week after Noelle Robinson had a heart-shaped “Scorpio” birthday cake on November 9, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter is continuing her celebrations with another gorgeous dessert. In a November...
Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals All About the "Intense Journey" She's Experiencing with Chris in Season 7
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett wears many hats (including music star, more on that above), but she's hoping to add another title to her resume: mom. The RHOP cast member is taking fans inside her journey to motherhood in Season 7 and now she's spilling more about what it's been like for her to put that emotional experience out there.
Andy Cohen’s Big Week Includes HUGE Career News, “Date Night,” and Family Fun
It’s a good week to be Andy Cohen. The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host has a lot to celebrate as of late, and we’re here to bring you a recap of all the exciting updates in his life. First up, on Monday, November 14, it...
Ashley Darby Shares Why Her Divorce from Michael Is Getting "More Difficult"
In a RHOP preview, Ashley divorce from Michael gets complicated while the cast is on their Miami trip. When Ashley Darby first told pals Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Karen Huger about her separation from Michael Darby on The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premiere, she said that the two were going to remain on amicable terms and that they were even going to buy a house together.
Captain Lee Makes a Bold Declaration in This Below Deck Season 10 First Look
Below Deck’s Season 10 crew has their work cut out for them. As Captain Lee Rosbach puts it in this new sneak peek, “I’ve set my expectations for this season so far out of the f--king park.”. There’s no telling whether the yachties — including returning cast...
Gia Giudice Stuns at a Wedding in a Formfitting Ruched Silver Midi Dress
The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter celebrated “a lifetime of happiness” in the chicest sparkling frock. If there’s one thing Gia Giudice has down, it’s being incredibly fashion-forward at a wedding. Back in 2020, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter joined her mom, Teresa Giudice, for a winter event in a timeless black frock. The strapless lace gown featured a cinched waist and high slit, and Gia accessorized with crystal earrings, glittering bracelets, and a small diamond circle pendant necklace.
Olivia Wilde Brings Kids Otis, 8, & Daisy, 6, to Harry Styles’ L.A. Concert
Olivia Wilde had a “plus two” with her at the Harry Styles show on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Olivia, 38, attended the extravaganza at the Kia Forum along with her and Jason Sudeikis’s two children, Otis and Daisy. In videos captured by fans, Olivia sat down with Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8. In another video, the Don’t Worry Darling director danced with her daughter as Harry, 28, performed his Grammy-nominated song, “As It Was.” From the footage shared by fans, Olivia and her kids had a great time at the show.
Amanda Batula Weighs In on Jessica Stocker’s “Mean Girls” Comment: “It Goes Both Ways”
Jessica Stocker says she feels like she’s back in high school on Winter House, and she’s about to get a lesson in dealing with drama. On the November 10 episode, “Cold Shoulder,” Jessica told the other ladies that she didn’t feel like she was “click[ing]” with them.
Here’s How Joe Gorga’s Sit-Down with Antonia’s Boyfriend Went
Joe said Antonia’s boyfriend is a “nice kid,” but that doesn’t mean he’ll fully let his guard down. Joe Gorga has long prided himself on being a protective father, but how did he really react when he sat down with his daughter’s boyfriend for the first time?
Captain Sandy Reveals How She Really Feels About Season 7 of Below Deck Med
Captain Sandy also shared behind-the-scenes photos from Below Deck Med’s latest season ahead of the Season 7 reunion. Another Below Deck Mediterranean charter season has come to a close, and you can bet that Captain Sandy Yawn has some thoughts about the many highs and lows of Season 7. She took to Instagram on October 14, the same night as the Season 7 finale episode, to reflect on everything that went down, including those crew changes.
You Need to See Alex Radcliffe’s “Proud Dad Moment”
The Below Deck Mediterranean alum is getting real about his life (and girlfriend!) today. We have some big news to report. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Alex Radcliffe has been keeping busy as of late thanks to his adorable dog, Cooper. He first revealed that he had welcomed the Labrador retriever into his family back in May, writing, “Meet [C]ooper” and “welcome to the Hawaiian lifestyle my guy.”
How to Watch the Juicy Reveals Being Spilled in the RHOSLC Season 3 After Show
The RHOSLC cast is ready to tell all about every dramatic moment and dish on the ones you didn’t see in Season 3. Here’s how you can watch. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 is serving up the drama. Between unexpected beefs to all that talk about finstas (and, well, just about everything in between), the ladies of Salt Lake City have us on the edge of our seats every Wednesday. And now they are ready to tell all in the upcoming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show for Season 3.
Lala Kent Reveals the Identity of Her Mystery Man and Gives a Relationship Update
The Vanderpump Rules cast member got candid about her dating life. Lala Kent is sharing new details about her “mystery man” — who turned out to be model Don Lopez — including the fact that they’re no longer together. “Don and I have had a...
Is Angie Harrington a Snake? Here’s What She Thinks
The RHOSLC friend’s snake ring may or may not have a hidden meaning…. Did Angie Harrington just work a secret message into her outfit for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 After Show? Let’s assess. In the video above, cast members and friends from The...
The "Crew Mess Is On Full Display" During the Below Deck Med Season 7 Reunion (VIDEO)
Andy Cohen sits down with Captain Sandy and the yachties to spill all the tea about the Season 7 drama. Get ready to set sail for one last time this season. The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion is almost here and it definitely has some juicy and jaw-dropping moments. Premiering on Tuesday, November 22 at 8/7c, the reunion finds Captain Sandy Yawn and the crew reflecting on the many ups and downs of the season (and, there were many).
Here’s How Natalya Scudder Feels About Kyle Viljoen’s Engagement
The Below Deck Med cast member also revealed if she still has her fellow stew blocked on social media. Below Deck Mediterranean fans watched Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen have their fair share of ups and downs over the course of Season 7’s charters, so when Natalya appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on November 14, many were eager to hear her thoughts on Kyle’s big life news.
