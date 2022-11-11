ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Doctors warn as data shows suicide threat among kids is swelling

CHICAGO — Emergency departments are filling up with children having suicidal thoughts. It’s happening to kids as young as 5 and spiking with teenagers. Mental health is always a challenge. It is under the microscope in a new study by researchers at Northwestern University and Lurie Children’s Hospital. Suicidal thoughts were a problem that was […]
newsnet5

Chicago hospital offers cuddles to help NICU babies

When it comes to infants, many claim to be baby whisperers, but only a few truly have the magic touch. For over 35 years, Rush University Medical Center in Chicago has been helping infant patients and their families through a volunteer cuddler program. When families are away from the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, volunteers comfort infants by giving them a good cuddle.
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CBS Chicago

'Fortunate to locate her': Mundelein K-9 helps to save woman's life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A four-legged K-9 partner is not only cracking down on crime, but also helped to locate a missing woman.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how he saved a woman's life Sunday night. The K-9 named Dax has been partnered with Deputy John Forlenza with the Lake County Sheriff's Office for seven and half years. The sheriff's office said Dax saved a woman's life Sunday night. "Her body temperature was 80 degrees, which obviously is a life threatening situation. We were fortunate to locate her when we did," Forlenza said.The sheriff's office said a 25-year-old woman went missing for...
CBS News

Winter coat giveaway pop-up starts Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the arrival of cold weather, a Chicago nonprofit is hosting a pop-up winter coat drive taking place Monday afternoon. The Mr. Dad's Father's Club is hosting two winter coat giveaways this month, including Monday's event in the Roseland community at 111th and Michigan. The giveaway starts...
The Blonde Abroad

The Best Hotels to Stay at in Chicago

Whether you are into sports, art, nightlife, or food, Chicago has it all. Sports fans can catch a game at the famous Wrigley Field, while art lovers can enjoy a stroll through the Art Institute of Chicago. The Windy City has amazing award-winning restaurants and ample nightlife. No matter who...
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
oprahdaily.com

How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
Block Club Chicago

Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden

ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
