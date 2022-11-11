CHICAGO (CBS) -- A four-legged K-9 partner is not only cracking down on crime, but also helped to locate a missing woman.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how he saved a woman's life Sunday night. The K-9 named Dax has been partnered with Deputy John Forlenza with the Lake County Sheriff's Office for seven and half years. The sheriff's office said Dax saved a woman's life Sunday night. "Her body temperature was 80 degrees, which obviously is a life threatening situation. We were fortunate to locate her when we did," Forlenza said.The sheriff's office said a 25-year-old woman went missing for...

MUNDELEIN, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO