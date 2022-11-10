Elon Musk says he has fired a Twitter engineer who publicly argued him over the way the app works.The confrontation when Mr Musk apologised for the fact that his Android app is “super slow in many countries”. He suggested that was because the app was badly written.A Twitter engineer who worked on the app then quote tweeted Mr Musk’s post, and claimed it was wrong. Eric Frohnhoefer said he has been working on Twitter’s Android app for around six years and “can say this is wrong”.While Mr Frohnhoefer admitted there is “plenty of room for performance improvements on Android”,...

1 HOUR AGO