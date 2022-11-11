ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Drake Maye Continues to Stuff the Stat Sheet

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Drake Maye had another stellar game to lead North Carolina to victory. Against Wake Forest, Maye collected 448 yards through the air, 3 passing touchdowns, 71 rushing yards, and another touchdown on the ground. He spread his targets out to 9 different receivers and was the difference maker […]
Sam Hartman’s Stellar Performance vs. UNC

Sam Hartman looked like the dominant quarterback Wake Forest has come to rely on over his career. The Demon Deacons’ signal caller was an efficient 18-31 for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns. The last of those scores was the 100th of his career. Hartman made big plays when it mattered, as he led the offense […]
All Three Phases Secure the Win for the Tar Heels

With just less than 5 minutes left in the game and down a point to Wake Forest, Cam’Ron Kelly picked off Sam Hartman. Then, a shifty Josh Downs got down into the red zone to set up Noah Burnette’s game winning field goal. The whole sequence is our CPI: Securing The Win moment of the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC

