Zoe Kazan & Paul Dano Expecting Baby #2

 4 days ago
Zoe Kazan, 39, and Paul Dano, 38, have another baby on the way!

Zoe is pregnant with their second child. They are also parents of a daughter born in 2018.

In a feature for Marie Claire promoting her new film “She Said,” Zoe showed off her growing baby bump.

Kazan opened up about how she handles being a mom and a working actress.

She shared, “Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it’s also really hard to balance your priorities. I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn’t do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that. And vice versa.”

“We started filming the exact same day that [my partner] Paul [Dano] started filming in Los Angeles,” Zoe noted. “Our daughter had two parents who were working 17-hour days on opposite sides of the country. And the only way that we could make that work was that I had to have a really extraordinary nanny, who I am so indebted to. And my parents relocated for almost three months.”

In the fall of 2018, Dano confirmed the birth of their first child during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Of fatherhood, he shared, “I'm so tired and I'm so in love. It's so extreme. Your heart has gone supernova in one sense. And then we landed from London last week and she cried for like 24 straight hours and you kind of just want to walk through a wall."

Zoe and Paul first met while working together on the 2007 play “Things We Want.”

