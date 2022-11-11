BAKER CITY – (Original information from the Baker City Newsletter) Sergeant Mike Regan attended week one of Organizational Leadership and Management Academy Training at the Department of Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) in Salem. This two-week course includes a variety of topics geared towards developing leadership skills and implementing the six pillars of 21st Century Policing which include: building trust and legitimacy; policy and oversight; technology and social media; community policing and crime prevention; training and education and officer wellness and safety. More information about 21st Century Policing is available from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs’ website: Final Report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing | Office of Justice Programs (ojp.gov)

