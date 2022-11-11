Read full article on original website
Applications Open for the 2023 DC OTEC Youth Tour
EASTERN OREGON – (Information from the Oregon Trail Electric CO-OP) The Oregon Trail Electric CO-OP has announced that applications for the 2022-23 DC Youth Tour are now open. High school junior attending school in Baker, Grant, Harney or Union Counties may apply. Attendees will represent OTEC and Oregon as delegates alongside upwards of 1800 other students from the U.S.
Joseph Hathaway with Oregon Trail Electric Coop on Harney County Live
Harney County, Or-Joseph Hathaway with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative spoke about preparing for winter storms. Joseph also spoke about the community solar farm that is in Union County and how Member-Owners can purchase shares. College, Trade School and the Washington DC Youth Trip Scholarships are still open. To listen to...
It’s a double feature at Pendleton City Hall
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Development Commission meets today (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. That meeting will be followed by a city council meeting at 7 p.m. The commissioners are city council members doing business as the city’s urban renewal agency. The PDC will consider a resolution to consolidate multiple...
Kaki Mclean Morehead Named 2022 CCC Volleyball Coach of the Year
LA GRANDE – (Information from the Cascade Collegiate Conference and Eastern Oregon University) The CCC has announced that EOU Head Volleyball coach Kaki Mclean Morehead has been named the 2022 CCC Volleyball Coach of the year. Originally from Paulina Oregon, Morehead graduated from Crook County Highschool in 2001 and...
School board meets at Wildhorse
MISSION – The tradition of the Pendleton School Board of Directors meeting in November on the Umatilla Indian Reservation continues tonight (Monday) at 6 p.m. The board will meet at the Wildhorse Event Center on Wildhorse Boulevard. Board members will hear a report from Principal Ryan Heinrich on the...
Baker Police Sergeant Mike Regan Attends Leadership and Management Training in Salem
BAKER CITY – (Original information from the Baker City Newsletter) Sergeant Mike Regan attended week one of Organizational Leadership and Management Academy Training at the Department of Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) in Salem. This two-week course includes a variety of topics geared towards developing leadership skills and implementing the six pillars of 21st Century Policing which include: building trust and legitimacy; policy and oversight; technology and social media; community policing and crime prevention; training and education and officer wellness and safety. More information about 21st Century Policing is available from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs’ website: Final Report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing | Office of Justice Programs (ojp.gov)
Trailer Rollover near Baker City due to ice conditions
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation & Oregon State Police) Winds and snow drifts might be the more obvious winter driving hazards, but ice conditions are already causing accidents on Oregon Highways. A recent rollover crash on I-84 Eastbound near Baker City demonstrates just how devastating ice on the roadway can be, even in the best-case scenarios. As published by the Oregon State Police:
Hermiston considers IGA with Pendleton
HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. The meeting is in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Council members will consider signing an intergovernmental agreement to provide internet support services to the city of Pendleton. Hermiston has developed an internet technology department and other government agencies in the area have already signed up for those services. They include the city of Umatilla, Morrow County, and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. The Pendleton City Council has the IGA on its agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.
Island City Hosting Surplus Equipment Sale
ISLAND CITY – (Release from the City of Island City) The City of Island City is conducting a sealed-bid auction of surplus equipment. Public viewing of the equipment can be scheduled by appointment by calling City Hall 541.963.5017. Sealed bids are accepted at City Hall, located at 10605 Island Avenue, Island City until December 7, 2022, at 2pm. Bid opening and awarding will occur at City Hall on December 8, 2022 at 9am. Pictures of all equipment will be available at www.islandcityoregon.com.
No. 1 Mountaineers to Host Mobile in NAIA Championship Opening Round
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The NAIA announced all qualifiers and opening round pairings for the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round on Monday morning. It comes as no surprise that the No. 1 ranked Mountaineers are hosting their opening round matchup as it was announced that they will be taking on the Rams from the University of Mobile (Ala.) in La Grande, Ore.
2022 Blood Draw Goal Met and Surpassed
LA GRANDE – A two-day blood draw event in La Grande this week needed 243 units of blood. This brought the total for 2022 to 1169 units according to organizers. The goal for the year was 1000, so this recent event brought in above and beyond what was planned.
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
Baker County Sheriff addresses Measure 114
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) With the passage of Measure 114 by a majority of Oregon voters, I have been fielding several questions along with many concerns about the measure. I’m frustrated just like many of you are. I fully expect legal challenges to be filed in our court systems regarding some or all of the components of Measure 114.
Bull killed by wolves
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that wolves attacked and killed a 1,500-pound yearling bull in the McKay Canyon area. The investigation began on Friday and biologists said it appeared the animal had been killed less than 24 hours before Friday. The attack took...
La Grande Police Officers Respond to House Fire
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) At approximately 9:30 a.m., November 11, La Grande Police officers Damian Hernandez and Aaron Clark responded to a house fire at the 600 block on 18th street. Already assisting on an unrelated medical call nearby, the two officers were first on scene and quickly evacuated the home’s occupants (three children and one young adult). The officers were then able to get the flames, which had begun beneath the home, under control with their vehicles fire extinguisher until the La Grande Fire department arrived to fully extinguish the blaze.
Malfunctioning laundry equipment sparks house fire
WALLA WALLA – A malfunctioning dryer in a first-floor laundry room started a fire that spread to the second floor and into the attic space of a home on the 1100 block of Hobson Street at 1:38 p.m. Friday. Firefighters went to work extinguishing the fire after it was...
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
Oregon 6-month-old found 89 days after being reported missing
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old child named Oakley Miller has been safely found 89 days after he was reported missing. According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Oakley went missing on Aug. 3 from the La Grande area and was found safe on Oct. 30. When Oakley was...
