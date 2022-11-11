Read full article on original website
Last Squeeze—11.14.2022 — Who Will Lead Florida Democrats?— Protecting US Food Supply—Much More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Who Will Lead the Sunken Florida Democratic Party?. By The Floridian's JAVIER MANJARRES—While Democrats were able to stave off the weak Republican “Red Wave” of 2022 by holding on to their majority in the U.S. Senate, their expected crash and burn in the U.S. House of Representatives appears to have been more of a cushioned emergency landing. Republicans were expecting to do better across the country during the 2022 midterm elections but didn’t, except in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis walloped Florida Democrats statewide. READ MORE.
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —11.15.2022 — Republicans 'Missed Mark' on Abortion—Leading the Failed Florida Democrats—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Newly-elected congressmen and congresswomen were on Capitol Hill going through freshman orientation this week, and from the looks on their faces, they look like a bunch of kids in a candy store. Cory Mills, who...
